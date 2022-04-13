How to Watch Sam Ryder at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Sam Ryder plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Ryder looks to improve upon his 41st-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.

How to Watch Sam Ryder at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Ryder's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Ryder has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Ryder has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Ryder last played this course in 2020, finishing 41st in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 60 +3 $44,600 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 9 -2 $194,000

