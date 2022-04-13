How to Watch Sam Ryder at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sam Ryder looks to improve upon his 41st-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.
How to Watch Sam Ryder at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Ryder's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Ryder has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Ryder has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- Ryder last played this course in 2020, finishing 41st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
60
+3
$44,600
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
9
-2
$194,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)