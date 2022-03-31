How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Valspar Championship, Sam Ryder struggled, failing to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). He's looking for better results in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +15000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Ryder's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ryder has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Ryder has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
60
+3
$44,600
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
9
-2
$194,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
26
-6
$85,800
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)