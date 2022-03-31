How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Sam Ryder plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

At the Valspar Championship, Sam Ryder struggled, failing to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). He's looking for better results in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +15000

Ryder's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Ryder has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Ryder has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 60 +3 $44,600 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 9 -2 $194,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 26 -6 $85,800

