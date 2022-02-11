How to Watch Spurs at Hawks

Post-trade deadline, how will the moves impact the Spurs and Hawks when they meet Friday?

The Spurs (20-35) made four moves leading up to the trade deadline to shake up the roster some leading into the final half of the season. The Hawks (26-28) did not make a move yesterday. Atlanta is building momentum and is close to catching the Hornets in the standings while San Antonio is clearly angling towards a high lottery pick.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Watch San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta is coming off a win over the Pacers (133-112) behind another huge performance from Trae Young with 34 points and 11 assists:

With four different moves, San Antonio sent out Bryn Forbes, Derrick White, Drew Eubanks and Thaddeus Young while bringing back Goran Dragić, Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford. In all likelihood, this will lead to a Dragić buyout and San Antonio focusing on the youth.

Atlanta made its move weeks ago, moving Cam Reddish to the Knicks.

With all the moves, the San Antonio roster and rotation will be in flux reacting to everything, which is a great sign for an Atlanta team that can get the season series sweep today.

Over their last 12 games, the Hawks have gone 9-3 and are looking great on the offensive end. They're scoring 116.8 points per game behind Trae Young’s 28.6 points, 9.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game on 47-42-88 splits. He played in 11 of the games with the team going 9-2 when he is in action.

A win today for Atlanta would get the team one game under .500 and one step closer to Charlotte in the standings. It would also give the Hawks a series sweep over San Antonio for the second time in the last three seasons.

Regional restrictions may apply.