How to Watch Spurs at Hawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Post-trade deadline, how will the moves impact the Spurs and Hawks when they meet Friday?

The Spurs (20-35) made four moves leading up to the trade deadline to shake up the roster some leading into the final half of the season. The Hawks (26-28) did not make a move yesterday. Atlanta is building momentum and is close to catching the Hornets in the standings while San Antonio is clearly angling towards a high lottery pick.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Watch San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta is coming off a win over the Pacers (133-112) behind another huge performance from Trae Young with 34 points and 11 assists:

With four different moves, San Antonio sent out Bryn Forbes, Derrick White, Drew Eubanks and Thaddeus Young while bringing back Goran Dragić, Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford. In all likelihood, this will lead to a Dragić buyout and San Antonio focusing on the youth.

Atlanta made its move weeks ago, moving Cam Reddish to the Knicks.

With all the moves, the San Antonio roster and rotation will be in flux reacting to everything, which is a great sign for an Atlanta team that can get the season series sweep today.

Over their last 12 games, the Hawks have gone 9-3 and are looking great on the offensive end. They're scoring 116.8 points per game behind Trae Young’s 28.6 points, 9.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game on 47-42-88 splits. He played in 11 of the games with the team going 9-2 when he is in action.

A win today for Atlanta would get the team one game under .500 and one step closer to Charlotte in the standings. It would also give the Hawks a series sweep over San Antonio for the second time in the last three seasons.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Celtics

1 minute ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Hawks

1 minute ago
Hansi Flick Germany Soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Tijuana

1 minute ago
Georgia Women's Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Alabama vs Georgia Women's Gymnastics

1 minute ago
imago1007377049h
Primera División de Argentina

How to Watch Banfield vs. San Lorenzo

16 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during first quarter action at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Pistons

31 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Universitario de Deportes vs. CD Universidad San Martín

31 minutes ago
nc state wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch NC State at Pittsburgh in College Wrestling

31 minutes ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy