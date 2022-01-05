Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Spurs and Celtics are set to face off in what should be a very entertaining game Wednesday night.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Wednesday night with quite a few good games for fans to watch. Even with COVID-19 threatening the season, the league continues pushing forward. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Spurs hitting the road to take on the Celtics in Boston.

How to Watch the San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream the San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Spurs hold a 14-22 record and are looking to continue improving. San Antonio is young, but the team is talented and athletic. In their last outing, the Spurs ended up losing to the Raptors on the road by a final score of 129-104.

On the other side of the court, the Celtics have gotten off to an 18-19 start this year. Boston was expected to be a serious contender in the Eastern Conference, but that just hasn't been the case thus far. The Celtics took care of business against in the Magic in their last game, defeating Orlando by a final score of 116-111.

While the Celtics are favored to win this game, the Spurs are not a team to take lightly. This should be a very entertaining game between two hungry basketball teams. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
5
2021

San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17408196
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Celtics

48 seconds ago
USATSI_17439193
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Pacers

48 seconds ago
USATSI_17449688
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Mavericks

48 seconds ago
USATSI_17448909
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Wizards

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17426630
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Hornets

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17449065
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Magic

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17443919
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Grand Rapids Gold

30 minutes ago
vcu basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch VCU at Dayton in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
tennessee basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy