How to Watch Spurs at Celtics

The Spurs and Celtics are set to face off in what should be a very entertaining game Wednesday night.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Wednesday night with quite a few good games for fans to watch. Even with COVID-19 threatening the season, the league continues pushing forward. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Spurs hitting the road to take on the Celtics in Boston.

How to Watch the San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream the San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Spurs hold a 14-22 record and are looking to continue improving. San Antonio is young, but the team is talented and athletic. In their last outing, the Spurs ended up losing to the Raptors on the road by a final score of 129-104.

On the other side of the court, the Celtics have gotten off to an 18-19 start this year. Boston was expected to be a serious contender in the Eastern Conference, but that just hasn't been the case thus far. The Celtics took care of business against in the Magic in their last game, defeating Orlando by a final score of 116-111.

While the Celtics are favored to win this game, the Spurs are not a team to take lightly. This should be a very entertaining game between two hungry basketball teams. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

