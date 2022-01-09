How to Watch Spurs at Nets

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Spurs and Nets are both coming off losses and look to rebound to end their week strong.

Both the Spurs (15-23) and the Nets (24-13) have been struggling as of late. It has not been a great start to the new year for either team, with the Spurs having lost five of six and the Nets not too far behind losing four out of five games. They both could use a boost here and a win to get back on track and back in the win column here today.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC League Pass Channel 6

Watch San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kyrie Irving made his return to the Nets on the road, sparking the team to a win after three straight losses with 22 points in 32 minutes:

This season, the Nets have been atop the Eastern Conference for the bulk of the season and in the past week watched the Bulls take the crown from them.

Now, they are starting to work Kyrie Irving into road games, which gives them another All-Star level offensive player to take some pressure off Kevin Durant and James Harden. The only win for the Nets in their past five games came on the road, with Irving playing.

During this losing patch, the Nets defense has taken a nosedive, giving up 118.0 points per game.

Despite the losing, Durant is still playing at an MVP level, putting up 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game on 49-32-88 splits.

On the other side, the Spurs are pretty similar. Their defense has fallen off to the tune of 115.0 points to opponents. Those losses overlapped with potential first-time All-Star Dejounte Murray missing four of the losses, before coming back helping the team go 1-1 with 24.5 points, 10.5 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game.

Both teams have great individual players that are performing at an All-Star level, but their teams are not meeting their play to get team wins. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Oct 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Nets

4 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Mavericks

4 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) works around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

34 minutes ago
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Thunder

34 minutes ago
USATSI_17458689
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans at Raptors

1 hour ago
Nov 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) makes a three point basket over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic

1 hour ago
USATSI_15454652
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at North Carolina

1 hour ago
stanford women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Stanford

1 hour ago
Tlaxcala
Fútbol Mexicano Liga Expansión

How to Watch Tlaxcala vs. Atlético Morelia

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy