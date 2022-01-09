How to Watch Spurs at Nets

The Spurs and Nets are both coming off losses and look to rebound to end their week strong.

Both the Spurs (15-23) and the Nets (24-13) have been struggling as of late. It has not been a great start to the new year for either team, with the Spurs having lost five of six and the Nets not too far behind losing four out of five games. They both could use a boost here and a win to get back on track and back in the win column here today.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC League Pass Channel 6

Watch San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kyrie Irving made his return to the Nets on the road, sparking the team to a win after three straight losses with 22 points in 32 minutes:

This season, the Nets have been atop the Eastern Conference for the bulk of the season and in the past week watched the Bulls take the crown from them.

Now, they are starting to work Kyrie Irving into road games, which gives them another All-Star level offensive player to take some pressure off Kevin Durant and James Harden. The only win for the Nets in their past five games came on the road, with Irving playing.

During this losing patch, the Nets defense has taken a nosedive, giving up 118.0 points per game.

Despite the losing, Durant is still playing at an MVP level, putting up 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game on 49-32-88 splits.

On the other side, the Spurs are pretty similar. Their defense has fallen off to the tune of 115.0 points to opponents. Those losses overlapped with potential first-time All-Star Dejounte Murray missing four of the losses, before coming back helping the team go 1-1 with 24.5 points, 10.5 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game.

Both teams have great individual players that are performing at an All-Star level, but their teams are not meeting their play to get team wins.

