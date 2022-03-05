How to Watch Spurs at Hornets

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Spurs are set to travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets in an intriguing Saturday matchup.

There are quite a few games that fans will want to watch on the NBA schedule for today. With the stretch run the playoffs underway, teams are looking to finish the year strong. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the Spurs traveling to Charlotte to face off against the Hornets.

How to Watch the San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream the San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Spurs hold a 24-39 record and have been very competitive for most of the season. San Antonio has built a talented young team, but they still need to add more pieces to get back into serious contention. Last time out, the Spurs ended up losing to the Kings by a final score of 115-112.

On the other side of the court, the Hornets are 31-33 and are in desperate need of stringing some wins together. Earlier in the year, they were without question a contender in the East, but that has changed. In their last game, the Hornets ended up beating the Cavaliers by a final score of 119-98.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent, but they both have struggled at times this season. This should still be a very intriguing game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

