How to Watch Spurs at Cavaliers

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Wednesday night with quite a few good games to watch. Not only are their good games on the schedule, but the league is buzzing right now ahead of the Thursday NBA trade deadline. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Spurs traveling to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers.

How to Watch the San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Ahead of tonight's game, the Spurs are 20-34 and appear headed for a good draft pick. San Antonio is in a bit of a rebuilding phase, but it is playing as a competitive basketball team. Last time out, the Spurs ended up beating the Rockets by a final score of 131-106.

On the other side of the court, the Cavaliers are 33-21 this season. They just pulled off a big trade to bring talented shooting guard Caris LeVert in from the Pacers. Cleveland looks like a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference and is fresh off of a 98-85 win over the Pacers in its last game.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. While the Cavaliers are favored to win, the Spurs won't go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

