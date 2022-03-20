How to Watch Spurs at Warriors

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Warriors look to regroup after Steph Curry's injury as they host the Spurs on Sunday.

The Warriors are coming off a game where they got blown out by the Celtics after winning four in a row to get out of their biggest slump of the season. That wasn't even the bad news either, as Steph Curry sprained his ankle in that game. He is under further evaluation but it is looking like he will be out for at least the regular season. The silver lining is that he is expected to be back for the first round of the playoffs but this could have a significant impact on their title aspirations. 

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the meantime, they take on the Spurs for the third time this season. It would be expected that the Warriors would have blown out the Spurs all season themselves. Instead, this series is split at a game apiece. San Antonio won 112-107 back in early December and Golden State only won by four back in early February. This game will be a close one once again especially with Curry sidelined. 

San Antonio is coming off a loss to the Pelicans who are vying their way in for a play-in spot. C.J. McCollum scored 20 points and that trade with Portland has done wonders for the outlook of their season. Although if San Antonio can get this win and put a streak together, it would only be three games back from the Lakers for the play-in spot. It's crunch time so expect them to show out for this one in San Francisco. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17926028
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

By Ben Macaluso56 seconds ago
USATSI_17910845
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Warriors

By Ben Macaluso56 seconds ago
USATSI_17911197
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Nuggets

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
college soccer
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Emelec vs Delfin

By Justin Carter30 minutes ago
HS Football Fans
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Deportivo Pereira vs. Junior F.C.

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Knicks

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Mar 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 18, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) and Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) and forward Kyle Kuzma (33) battle for a loose ball during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 10, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) drives to the basket during the second half against the Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy