How to Watch Spurs at Warriors

The Warriors are coming off a game where they got blown out by the Celtics after winning four in a row to get out of their biggest slump of the season. That wasn't even the bad news either, as Steph Curry sprained his ankle in that game. He is under further evaluation but it is looking like he will be out for at least the regular season. The silver lining is that he is expected to be back for the first round of the playoffs but this could have a significant impact on their title aspirations.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the meantime, they take on the Spurs for the third time this season. It would be expected that the Warriors would have blown out the Spurs all season themselves. Instead, this series is split at a game apiece. San Antonio won 112-107 back in early December and Golden State only won by four back in early February. This game will be a close one once again especially with Curry sidelined.

San Antonio is coming off a loss to the Pelicans who are vying their way in for a play-in spot. C.J. McCollum scored 20 points and that trade with Portland has done wonders for the outlook of their season. Although if San Antonio can get this win and put a streak together, it would only be three games back from the Lakers for the play-in spot. It's crunch time so expect them to show out for this one in San Francisco.

Regional restrictions may apply.