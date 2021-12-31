How to Watch Spurs at Grizzlies

Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    These two divisional rivals are facing off for the first time as the Grizzlies are rolling and the Spurs are getting their footing.
    Author:

    The Grizzlies (22-14) have evolved from a fun, young team that had the potential to make some noise, to just making that noise. They have won three games in a row and gone 13-4 in their last 17 games. At the same time, the Spurs (14-19) have been up and down all season, but a win over the Grizzlies will go a long way for them to rise up in the standings.

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies today:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Watch San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Grizzlies got a huge win over the Lakers behind Ja Morant and a great fourth-quarter performance:

    The Grizzlies' rise to the best team in the Southwest Division and pretty comfortably as the fourth-best team in the Western Conference has been one of the best stories in the West all season.

    They are winning with star Ja Morant (12-12) and without him (10-2), but the win-loss record is not an indictment on Morant.

    Early in the season, the team was getting their legs underneath them and they were short-handed without Dillon Brooks.

    Morant is becoming a star before our eyes with back-to-back games where he won the game for his team against the Suns and Lakers respectively, putting up 74 points and 14 assists in those two games.

    On the other side, the Spurs just cannot find the right mix and rhythm this season. They are far better than their record, but have struggled to string together wins with only two winning streaks this entire season.

    The match-up between Morant and Dejounte Murray should be a blast as Murray is putting up All-Star numbers with 17.8 points, 8.8 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game on 44-34-70 splits.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrates after a basket during the fourth quarter Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Grizzlies

    just now
    Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) has his shot blocked by Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Thunder

    just now
    hockey fans
    WHL Hockey

    How to Watch Seattle Thunderbirds at Portland Winterhawks

    just now
    images-4
    entertainment

    How to Watch New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

    just now
    https___specials-images.forbesimg.com_imageserve_615f0967a04fbcdb3f200f18_Ryan-Seacrest-attends-Dick-Clark-s-New-Year-s-Rockin--Eve-with-Ryan-Seacrest-2015-on_960x0
    entertainment

    How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

    just now
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) skates with the puck during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Red Wings

    30 minutes ago
    hawks trae young
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Cavaliers

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) reacts to the final buzzer in a win over the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Raptors

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders (20) tackles Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch CFP Semifinals Georgia vs. Michigan

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy