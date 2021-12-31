How to Watch Spurs at Grizzlies

These two divisional rivals are facing off for the first time as the Grizzlies are rolling and the Spurs are getting their footing.

The Grizzlies (22-14) have evolved from a fun, young team that had the potential to make some noise, to just making that noise. They have won three games in a row and gone 13-4 in their last 17 games. At the same time, the Spurs (14-19) have been up and down all season, but a win over the Grizzlies will go a long way for them to rise up in the standings.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies today:

Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

The Grizzlies got a huge win over the Lakers behind Ja Morant and a great fourth-quarter performance:

The Grizzlies' rise to the best team in the Southwest Division and pretty comfortably as the fourth-best team in the Western Conference has been one of the best stories in the West all season.

They are winning with star Ja Morant (12-12) and without him (10-2), but the win-loss record is not an indictment on Morant.

Early in the season, the team was getting their legs underneath them and they were short-handed without Dillon Brooks.

Morant is becoming a star before our eyes with back-to-back games where he won the game for his team against the Suns and Lakers respectively, putting up 74 points and 14 assists in those two games.

On the other side, the Spurs just cannot find the right mix and rhythm this season. They are far better than their record, but have struggled to string together wins with only two winning streaks this entire season.

The match-up between Morant and Dejounte Murray should be a blast as Murray is putting up All-Star numbers with 17.8 points, 8.8 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game on 44-34-70 splits.

