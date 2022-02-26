How to Watch Spurs at Heat

The Miami Heat look to take sole position atop the Eastern Conference as they host the San Antonio Spurs.

Long gone are the days when these two were meeting in the Finals in back-to-back years but there are still some similarities. Both of these teams' coaches are the same in Gregg Popovich and Erik Spoelstra. Miami is right at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. The Spurs aren't what they used to be but anybody would be foolish to doubt Coach Pop and his team on any given night.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Their last game proves that fact as they went into Washington and hung 157 points on the Wizards. Sure, it took double-overtime to accomplish that but they held off the Wizards in a tight four-point win on the road for their second win in a row. It was the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season and they were led by their All-Star Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson to get there so expect a similar formula tonight.

Miami is coming off a win over the Knicks in New York last night even though they allowed RJ Barrett to score a career-high 46 points. It was a well-rounded offensive game for the Heat as Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro led the way. The win brought the Heat in a tie with the Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls play Memphis tonight so this is a great opportunity for Miami to sit atop of the landscape all alone.

