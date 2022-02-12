How to Watch Spurs at Pelicans

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Orleans Pelicans look to keep building with CJ McCollum as they host their division rival the San Antonio Spurs Saturday night.

The New Orleans Pelicans had won four games in a row before the NBA's trade deadline and they made a high-profile move that looked like would only add to that momentum. But then the Pelicans ran into the number one team in the Eastern Conference. They lost on Thursday 112-97 to the Miami Heat in the debut of CJ McCollum in the Big Easy after their trade with Portland. 

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans on fuboTV:

McCollum didn't play poorly scoring 15 points and leading the team in assists but his presence alone won't immediately change the Pelicans' fortunes. He will be a great facilitator to Zion Williamson and McCollum should aid his growth tremendously but that is all speculative now. The team is still unsure when Williamson will return to the lineup as he continues to recover from a broken foot. This team lives and breathes on his injury reports. 

They should have a good shot at rebounding though when they host the San Antonio Spurs tonight. The Spurs made a notable move of their own as they moved Derrick White to Boston as their rebuild continues. They are coming off a very impressive win against Atlanta last night 136-121. Only one game separates these two in the win column so this game should be very close. 

How To Watch

February
12
2022

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
