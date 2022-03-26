How to Watch Spurs at Pelicans

On Saturday in NBA action, the Spurs will hit the road to New Orleans to face off against the Pelicans.

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is winding down and it's hard to believe that the playoffs are right around the corner. With that in mind, teams are making their last push to get into the playoff or play-in tournament picture. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Spurs hitting the road to face off against the Pelicans in New Orleans.

How to Watch the San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Ahead of this evening's game, the Spurs are 29-44 and are just two games behind the Lakers for the last spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. San Antonio needs to finish the season strong in order to make a play for a postseason appearance. Last time out, the Spurs ended up demolishing the Trail Blazers by a final score of 133-96.

On the other side of the floor, the Pelicans are currently the No. 9 seed in the West. New Orleans has been playing well and appears ready to participate in the play-in tournament with a record of 31-42 entering today's game. The Pelicans are fresh off of a big 126-109 victory over the Bulls in their last game.

Both of these teams have a ton to play for today. This is a game that fans won't want to miss. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the huge win.

