How to Watch Spurs at Thunder

This is the third game of the season between the Spurs and the Thunder. It takes place on Wednesday night.

The Thunder (18-39) may have lost 12 of their last 16 games, but they won their latest one in Madison Square Garden with another classic performance from a visitor at Madison Square Garden. They have to feel great with how rookie Josh Giddey has been playing, giving them a very bright future. Giddey gets the opportunity to play against first-year All-Star Dejounte Murray and the Spurs (22-36), looking for an encore to his last performance.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Josh Giddey went off for a career night in the Garden with 28 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for an Oklahoma City win:

This season has been all about development for Oklahoma City and this young roster.

Just three seasons ago, the Thunder had Chris Paul, Denis Schroeder and current star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading them to the playoffs. Four seasons ago they had Russell Westbrook and Paul George while five seasons ago Westbrook was the league’s MVP.

Now, they are building around your talent like Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Lu Dort, Darius Bazely and Aleksej Pokusevski.

Giddey has been terrific this season averaging 12.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game on 42-27-70 splits. He has played well off of Gilgeous-Alexander and as the leader when the star is out of action.

In 52 games, he has 15 double-doubles and three triple doubles, with the team going 1-2 in his triple-double games, but both losses coming by single digits.

It looks like Oklahoma City has figured out the perimeter of their team going forward, much like San Antonio with Murray and need to build around that this off-season.

