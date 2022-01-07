How to Watch Spurs at 76ers

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming off coach Gregg Popovich's 2,000th career win, the Spurs travel to Philadelphia as the 76ers are looking for their sixth straight win.

The 76ers are on a hot streak, as they host the Spurs on Friday night. They've won six of their last seven and will be going for their sixth in a row. They didn't fall in a trap in their last game against the Magic, as they won by 10. That game was knotted up after three quarters, but the Sixers kicked it into an extra gear in the fourth to win.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This game against the Spurs is one at home that they're supposed to win also. Not so fast, though. While San Antonio's record isn't one that fans are used to seeing from the team, the Spurs never take a day off. As a matter of fact they won their last game two nights ago against the Celtics in a two-point nail-biter on the road. 

The win was great in itself, as it snapped their four-game losing streak, but it was truly astonishing for what it meant for coach Gregg Popovich. It was his 2,000 win all-time, and he became the first NBA coach ever to reach that milestone with only one team. The 76ers have to come prepared if they don't want to be Popovich's 2,001 win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
7
2021

San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at 76ers

2 minutes ago
Grand Rapids Gold
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Grand Rapids Gold

2 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Columbia at Princeton in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
detroit mercy
College Basketball

How to Watch Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Boston College Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Boston University vs. Boston College in Women's College Hockey

2 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) reacts ahead of forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half against the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) shoots against Kent State Golden Flashes forward Justyn Hamilton (21) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kent State at Ohio in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
Minnesota Michigan State Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State in Men's College Hockey

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy