How to Watch Spurs at 76ers

Coming off coach Gregg Popovich's 2,000th career win, the Spurs travel to Philadelphia as the 76ers are looking for their sixth straight win.

The 76ers are on a hot streak, as they host the Spurs on Friday night. They've won six of their last seven and will be going for their sixth in a row. They didn't fall in a trap in their last game against the Magic, as they won by 10. That game was knotted up after three quarters, but the Sixers kicked it into an extra gear in the fourth to win.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

This game against the Spurs is one at home that they're supposed to win also. Not so fast, though. While San Antonio's record isn't one that fans are used to seeing from the team, the Spurs never take a day off. As a matter of fact they won their last game two nights ago against the Celtics in a two-point nail-biter on the road.

The win was great in itself, as it snapped their four-game losing streak, but it was truly astonishing for what it meant for coach Gregg Popovich. It was his 2,000 win all-time, and he became the first NBA coach ever to reach that milestone with only one team. The 76ers have to come prepared if they don't want to be Popovich's 2,001 win.

