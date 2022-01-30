How to Watch Spurs at Suns

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Suns look to close out the season sweep over the Spurs after three straight wins.

The Suns are on a nine-game winning streak and with a win over the Spurs, they will have their second double-digit winning streak of the season that could stretch even further looking ahead at the schedule. They have already knocked off San Antonio three times this season by an average margin of 7.3 points per game and are playing some of their best basketball of the season.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

Watch San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Devin Booker dropped 48 points 12 days ago against San Antonio to keep Phoenix’s winning streak rolling:

This season, Phoenix is averaging 114.7 points per game and giving up 107.3 to San Antonio. They are controlling the games and winning with that methodical edge that they have all season.

In two games this season, Booker is averaging 35.5 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game on 50-45-86 splits with Chris Paul (in three games) averaging 16.0 points, 8.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds.

On the other side, potential first time All-Star Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.7 points, 9.7 assists and 8.0 rebounds.

Looking at the two winning streaks this season for Phoenix, in the 18-game winning streak, they were scoring 113.6 points per game and giving up 102.2 points to their opponents on 49-38-80 splits as a team, sharing the ball with 26.3 assists per game.

In their current nine-game winning streak, they are averaging 115.9 points per game and giving up 104.2 points to opponents on 49-35-77 splits, with 27.2 assists per game.

Very similar patterns for Phoenix when they get rolling, they can be unstoppable. 

