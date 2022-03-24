How to Watch Spurs at Trail Blazers

The Spurs and Dejuonte Murray take on Trail Blazers and Josh Hart on Wednesday.

Currently, the Spurs are 28-44 this season and 4-6 in their last 10 games. They are +50000 to win the Finals.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest

Despite being ranked so low, they rank No. 11 in field goal percentage, No. 7 in points per game with 113.0 points, and No. 11 in rebounds with 45.2 per game. They are 1-0 this week hoping to keep that win streak alive.

The Trail Blazers sit right below San Antonio in the standings. They are ranked No. 12 with a 27-44 record. They are half of a game behind the Spurs and two and a half games behind the Pelicans for the last spot in the play-in tournament.

Portland is 1-1 this week already after back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday. It lost to the Pacers and then beat the Pistons in road games. They have a doubleheader with Houston on Friday and Saturday as well.

With Damian Lillard out for the rest of the season, Portland is losing its leading scorer and assists man. With C.J. McCollum on his way out via trade as well, Josh Hart is now the next man up on a team looking towards next season.

