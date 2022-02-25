How to Watch Spurs at Wizards

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The new-look Washington Wizards host the San Antonio Spurs for the first game post-All-Star today.

This has not been the best season overall for either the Spurs (23-36) or the Wizards (27-31), but for very different ways. San Antonio has struggled to win close games or gain momentum all season while Washington went from an early-season surprise to a shell of themselves that have nosedived in the standings. This is the second and final game of the season between the two teams with San Antonio taking the first one nearly three months ago.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Watch San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dejounte Murray took full advantage of his first All-Star appearance with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists for Team Durant:

For the final leg of the season, Washington is going to be a completely different team than they were to start the season. Bradley Beal (Wrist) is out for the rest of the season, with Thomas Bryant (Ankle) is day-to-day with newcomer Kristaps Porzingis (knee) also out today.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been shipped to the Mavericks with Montrezl Harrell now on the Hornets.

The starting five in Washington is going to be built around Kyle Kuzma (16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game) and sophomore Deni Avdija (7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game) now.

On the other side for San Antonio, they are effectively the same team that will be driven by Murray’s rising star and continuing to grow Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker IV.

Both teams are looking to grow off this season and develop their young talent heading into the off-season.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

