San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (9-9) hope to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-12) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at AT&T Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Hawks
- The Hawks average only 0.4 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Spurs give up (110.0).
- Atlanta is 7-3 when scoring more than 110.0 points.
- When San Antonio gives up fewer than 109.6 points, it is 3-5.
- The Spurs' 107.4 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 108.8 the Hawks give up.
- San Antonio is 2-5 when it scores more than 108.8 points.
- Atlanta is 7-2 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Hawks make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- In games Atlanta shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Spurs are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 45.4% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio has put together a 2-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 25.0 points and distributing 9.0 assists.
- Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.9 boards per game in addition to his 11.3 PPG average.
- Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Collins, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray is atop nearly all of the Spurs' leaderboards by collecting 18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.
- Doug McDermott hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Derrick White (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Bucks
W 120-100
Home
11/15/2021
Magic
W 129-111
Home
11/17/2021
Celtics
W 110-99
Home
11/20/2021
Hornets
W 115-105
Home
11/22/2021
Thunder
W 113-101
Home
11/24/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/26/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/27/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/1/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/3/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/5/2021
Hornets
-
Home
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Mavericks
L 123-109
Home
11/14/2021
Lakers
L 114-106
Away
11/16/2021
Clippers
L 106-92
Away
11/18/2021
Timberwolves
L 115-90
Away
11/22/2021
Suns
L 115-111
Home
11/24/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/26/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/29/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/2/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/4/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/6/2021
Suns
-
Away