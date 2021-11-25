San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (9-9) hope to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-12) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at AT&T Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Hawks

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Hawks

    • The Hawks average only 0.4 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Spurs give up (110.0).
    • Atlanta is 7-3 when scoring more than 110.0 points.
    • When San Antonio gives up fewer than 109.6 points, it is 3-5.
    • The Spurs' 107.4 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 108.8 the Hawks give up.
    • San Antonio is 2-5 when it scores more than 108.8 points.
    • Atlanta is 7-2 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
    • The Hawks make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
    • In games Atlanta shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
    • The Spurs are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 45.4% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
    • San Antonio has put together a 2-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 25.0 points and distributing 9.0 assists.
    • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.9 boards per game in addition to his 11.3 PPG average.
    • Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Collins, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray is atop nearly all of the Spurs' leaderboards by collecting 18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.
    • Doug McDermott hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
    • Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Derrick White (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Bucks

    W 120-100

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Magic

    W 129-111

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Celtics

    W 110-99

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hornets

    W 115-105

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Thunder

    W 113-101

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Mavericks

    L 123-109

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Lakers

    L 114-106

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Clippers

    L 106-92

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 115-90

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Suns

    L 115-111

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

