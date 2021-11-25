San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Nov 22, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (9-9) hope to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-12) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at AT&T Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Hawks

The Hawks average only 0.4 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Spurs give up (110.0).

Atlanta is 7-3 when scoring more than 110.0 points.

When San Antonio gives up fewer than 109.6 points, it is 3-5.

The Spurs' 107.4 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 108.8 the Hawks give up.

San Antonio is 2-5 when it scores more than 108.8 points.

Atlanta is 7-2 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.

The Hawks make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

In games Atlanta shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Spurs are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 45.4% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio has put together a 2-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 25.0 points and distributing 9.0 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.9 boards per game in addition to his 11.3 PPG average.

Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Collins, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray is atop nearly all of the Spurs' leaderboards by collecting 18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

Doug McDermott hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.

Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Derrick White (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Bucks W 120-100 Home 11/15/2021 Magic W 129-111 Home 11/17/2021 Celtics W 110-99 Home 11/20/2021 Hornets W 115-105 Home 11/22/2021 Thunder W 113-101 Home 11/24/2021 Spurs - Away 11/26/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/27/2021 Knicks - Home 12/1/2021 Pacers - Away 12/3/2021 76ers - Home 12/5/2021 Hornets - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule