    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 31, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyrell Terry (1) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (14-21) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (18-19) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Celtics

    Betting Information for Spurs vs. Celtics

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Spurs

    • The 108.2 points per game the Celtics record are the same as the Spurs give up.
    • Boston is 10-6 when scoring more than 110.3 points.
    • San Antonio has a 9-5 record when giving up fewer than 108.2 points.
    • The Spurs score an average of 111.5 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 107.1 the Celtics give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 107.1 points, San Antonio is 11-11.
    • Boston has a 15-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Celtics are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank seventh.
    • The Celtics pull down 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 more rebounds than the Spurs average (10.9).
    • The Spurs are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fifth.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.6 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
    • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.5 assists per game.
    • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray has the top spot on the Spurs leaderboards for scoring (17.8 per game), rebounds (8.4 per game), and assists (8.8 per game).
    • Doug McDermott is the top scorer from distance for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jakob Poeltl with 1.4 per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
