San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (4-13) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Boston Celtics (10-9) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at AT&T Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Celtics
- The Celtics score only 2.7 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Spurs allow (110.8).
- Boston is 4-3 when scoring more than 110.8 points.
- When San Antonio allows fewer than 108.1 points, it is 3-4.
- The Spurs average just 0.9 more points per game (107.3) than the Celtics give up to opponents (106.4).
- San Antonio is 2-6 when it scores more than 106.4 points.
- Boston is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.3 points.
- The Celtics are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Boston is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Spurs have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- San Antonio has put together a 3-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
- Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.5 assists in each contest.
- Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray is atop almost all of the Spurs' leaderboards by recording 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.
- Devin Vassell is reliable from deep and leads the Spurs with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Derrick White (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Hawks
L 110-99
Away
11/19/2021
Lakers
W 130-108
Home
11/20/2021
Thunder
W 111-105
Home
11/22/2021
Rockets
W 108-90
Home
11/24/2021
Nets
L 123-104
Home
11/26/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/28/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/1/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/3/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/4/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/7/2021
Lakers
-
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Lakers
L 114-106
Away
11/16/2021
Clippers
L 106-92
Away
11/18/2021
Timberwolves
L 115-90
Away
11/22/2021
Suns
L 115-111
Home
11/24/2021
Hawks
L 124-106
Home
11/26/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/29/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/2/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/4/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/6/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/7/2021
Knicks
-
Home