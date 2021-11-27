San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Skip to main content
    November 27, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (4-13) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Boston Celtics (10-9) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at AT&T Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Celtics

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Celtics

    • The Celtics score only 2.7 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Spurs allow (110.8).
    • Boston is 4-3 when scoring more than 110.8 points.
    • When San Antonio allows fewer than 108.1 points, it is 3-4.
    • The Spurs average just 0.9 more points per game (107.3) than the Celtics give up to opponents (106.4).
    • San Antonio is 2-6 when it scores more than 106.4 points.
    • Boston is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.3 points.
    • The Celtics are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Spurs allow to opponents.
    • Boston is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
    • The Spurs have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
    • San Antonio has put together a 3-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
    • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.5 assists in each contest.
    • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray is atop almost all of the Spurs' leaderboards by recording 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.
    • Devin Vassell is reliable from deep and leads the Spurs with 1.9 made threes per game.
    • Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Derrick White (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Hawks

    L 110-99

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Lakers

    W 130-108

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Thunder

    W 111-105

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Rockets

    W 108-90

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Nets

    L 123-104

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Lakers

    L 114-106

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Clippers

    L 106-92

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 115-90

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Suns

    L 115-111

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Hawks

    L 124-106

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Boston Celtics at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17226040
