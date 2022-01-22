San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) blocks the shot fo Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (17-28) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (28-16) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Nets

The 110.6 points per game the Spurs put up are only 1.2 more points than the Nets give up (109.4).

When San Antonio puts up more than 109.4 points, it is 12-10.

Brooklyn is 19-3 when allowing fewer than 110.6 points.

The Nets' 111.8 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 110.9 the Spurs allow.

Brooklyn is 22-1 when it scores more than 110.9 points.

San Antonio's record is 15-8 when it gives up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Spurs are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Nets allow to opponents.

In games San Antonio shoots better than 43.9% from the field, it is 13-15 overall.

The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 46.1% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn is 23-3 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 19.2 points per game along with 8.9 assists.

Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.0 boards per game while also scoring 12.4 points a contest.

Devin Vassell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

James Harden has averaged 8.0 boards and 10.0 assists per game, putting him atop the Nets leaderboards in those categories.

Kevin Durant counts for 29.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Brooklyn's squad.

Patty Mills hits 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.

Harden (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while Durant (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2022 Rockets L 128-124 Home 1/14/2022 Cavaliers L 114-109 Home 1/15/2022 Clippers W 101-94 Home 1/17/2022 Suns L 121-107 Home 1/19/2022 Thunder W 118-96 Home 1/21/2022 Nets - Home 1/23/2022 76ers - Home 1/25/2022 Rockets - Away 1/26/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/28/2022 Bulls - Home 1/30/2022 Suns - Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule