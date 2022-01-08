Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (24-12) will look to stop a five-game home losing streak when they take on the San Antonio Spurs (15-22) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Nets

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

12:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Spurs

The Nets record only 0.4 more points per game (110.8) than the Spurs give up (110.4).

Brooklyn has an 18-1 record when putting up more than 110.4 points.

San Antonio has a 12-7 record when allowing fewer than 110.8 points.

The Spurs put up an average of 110.9 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 107.8 the Nets allow.

When it scores more than 107.8 points, San Antonio is 11-11.

Brooklyn is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 13th.

The Nets average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.9 rebounds less than the Spurs.

Nets Players to Watch

James Harden leads the Nets in rebounds and assists. Harden averages 21.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game.

Kevin Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, tallying 29.0 per game while tacking on 7.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch