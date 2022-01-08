How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (24-12) will look to stop a five-game home losing streak when they take on the San Antonio Spurs (15-22) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Nets
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Spurs
- The Nets record only 0.4 more points per game (110.8) than the Spurs give up (110.4).
- Brooklyn has an 18-1 record when putting up more than 110.4 points.
- San Antonio has a 12-7 record when allowing fewer than 110.8 points.
- The Spurs put up an average of 110.9 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 107.8 the Nets allow.
- When it scores more than 107.8 points, San Antonio is 11-11.
- Brooklyn is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 13th.
- The Nets average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.9 rebounds less than the Spurs.
- The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 25th.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden leads the Nets in rebounds and assists. Harden averages 21.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game.
- Kevin Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, tallying 29.0 per game while tacking on 7.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
- Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray collects 17.4 points and adds 8.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 8.5 rebounds, 11.9 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
- Devin Vassell hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.3 per game).
