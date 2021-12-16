San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (10-16) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (15-14) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Hornets

The Spurs average 7.9 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Hornets give up (116.4).

San Antonio is 3-2 when scoring more than 116.4 points.

When Charlotte allows fewer than 108.5 points, it is 7-0.

The Hornets score an average of 115.1 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 108.7 the Spurs give up.

Charlotte has put together an 11-8 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.

San Antonio has a 9-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.1 points.

This season, the Spurs have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.

In games San Antonio shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 7-6 overall.

The Hornets' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Spurs have given up to their opponents (45.8%).

Charlotte is 8-5 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 18.0 points per game along with 8.3 assists.

San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.4 PPG average.

Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball has the top spot on the Hornets leaderboards for scoring (20.0 per game), rebounds (7.7 per game), and assists (8.3 per game).

Kelly Oubre Jr. is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hornets with 3.0 made threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges with 0.9 per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Suns L 108-104 Away 12/7/2021 Knicks L 121-109 Home 12/9/2021 Nuggets W 123-111 Home 12/11/2021 Nuggets L 127-112 Home 12/12/2021 Pelicans W 112-97 Home 12/15/2021 Hornets - Home 12/17/2021 Jazz - Away 12/19/2021 Kings - Away 12/20/2021 Clippers - Away 12/23/2021 Lakers - Away 12/26/2021 Pistons - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule