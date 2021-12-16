San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (10-16) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (15-14) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Hornets

    • The Spurs average 7.9 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Hornets give up (116.4).
    • San Antonio is 3-2 when scoring more than 116.4 points.
    • When Charlotte allows fewer than 108.5 points, it is 7-0.
    • The Hornets score an average of 115.1 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 108.7 the Spurs give up.
    • Charlotte has put together an 11-8 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.
    • San Antonio has a 9-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.1 points.
    • This season, the Spurs have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.
    • In games San Antonio shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 7-6 overall.
    • The Hornets' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Spurs have given up to their opponents (45.8%).
    • Charlotte is 8-5 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 18.0 points per game along with 8.3 assists.
    • San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.4 PPG average.
    • Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball has the top spot on the Hornets leaderboards for scoring (20.0 per game), rebounds (7.7 per game), and assists (8.3 per game).
    • Kelly Oubre Jr. is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hornets with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges with 0.9 per game.

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Suns

    L 108-104

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Knicks

    L 121-109

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Nuggets

    W 123-111

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Nuggets

    L 127-112

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Pelicans

    W 112-97

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Hawks

    W 130-127

    Away

    12/6/2021

    76ers

    L 127-124

    Home

    12/8/2021

    76ers

    L 110-106

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Kings

    W 124-123

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Mavericks

    L 120-96

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

