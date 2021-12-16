San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (10-16) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (15-14) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Hornets
- The Spurs average 7.9 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Hornets give up (116.4).
- San Antonio is 3-2 when scoring more than 116.4 points.
- When Charlotte allows fewer than 108.5 points, it is 7-0.
- The Hornets score an average of 115.1 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 108.7 the Spurs give up.
- Charlotte has put together an 11-8 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.
- San Antonio has a 9-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.1 points.
- This season, the Spurs have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.
- In games San Antonio shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 7-6 overall.
- The Hornets' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Spurs have given up to their opponents (45.8%).
- Charlotte is 8-5 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 18.0 points per game along with 8.3 assists.
- San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.4 PPG average.
- Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball has the top spot on the Hornets leaderboards for scoring (20.0 per game), rebounds (7.7 per game), and assists (8.3 per game).
- Kelly Oubre Jr. is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hornets with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges with 0.9 per game.
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Suns
L 108-104
Away
12/7/2021
Knicks
L 121-109
Home
12/9/2021
Nuggets
W 123-111
Home
12/11/2021
Nuggets
L 127-112
Home
12/12/2021
Pelicans
W 112-97
Home
12/15/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/17/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/19/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/20/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/23/2021
Lakers
-
Away
12/26/2021
Pistons
-
Home
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Hawks
W 130-127
Away
12/6/2021
76ers
L 127-124
Home
12/8/2021
76ers
L 110-106
Home
12/10/2021
Kings
W 124-123
Home
12/13/2021
Mavericks
L 120-96
Away
12/15/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/17/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/19/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/20/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/23/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
12/27/2021
Rockets
-
Home