San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (24-38) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (31-33) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Hornets

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Spurs

The Hornets average just 1.3 more points per game (114.1) than the Spurs allow (112.8).

Charlotte is 21-12 when scoring more than 112.8 points.

When San Antonio allows fewer than 114.1 points, it is 19-12.

The Spurs' 112.7 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 114.5 the Hornets give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 15-8 record in games it scores more than 114.5 points.

Charlotte has a 21-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.7 points.

The Spurs are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 11th.

The Hornets pull down 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Spurs average (11.1).

The Spurs are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at eighth.

Hornets Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.0 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, distributing 7.4 assists in each contest.

Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ball and Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch