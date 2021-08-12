Will there be a battle of styles from the 11th and 12th picks from the 2021 NBA Draft? One, a polished scorer, ready to go and the other a super high upside raw talent.

Somethings gotta give in a battle of 0-2 teams to start Summer League. The Charlotte Hornets lost both games despite being within one or two possessions to start the fourth quarter.

For the Hornets, Bouknight came out strong in his Summer League debut with 19 points, then struggled from the field in his follow-up performance. Coming in with the label of a “proven scorer” after two seasons at UConn, Bouknight is expected to be a big piece for the Hornets as they attempt to build a contender in the East.

Fellow rookie Kai Jones has looked strong, but raw in two games (7 PPG 8.5 RPG 3 APG) as the Hornets' other first-round selection.

Date: August 12, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNU (G)

Curious to see what the Spurs strategy is this Summer League as rookie Josh Primo has only played one game, DNP - Coach's Decision for the other, and second-year wing Devin Vassell played only 7 minutes in the second game.

Undoubtedly those are the two biggest future players on the Summer League roster. Vassell was strong in his first game, posting 23 points (6-16 FG). Primo was shaky with 8 points and 2 assists (4 turnovers) in his only action.

Keep an eye on rookie Joe Wieskamp. He was quiet in his first outing with 3 points on 1-1 shooting, but came alive a little in game two with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Limited expectations from the second-round pick out of Iowa, but the sharp shooter played well with a larger role.

