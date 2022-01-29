Jan 26, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (18-31) will try to break a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Chicago Bulls (30-17) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at AT&T Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Bulls

The 110.9 points per game the Spurs record are just 2.3 more points than the Bulls allow (108.6).

When San Antonio puts up more than 108.6 points, it is 13-15.

Chicago is 21-5 when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.

The Bulls' 110.4 points per game are just 0.7 fewer points than the 111.1 the Spurs allow to opponents.

Chicago is 18-3 when it scores more than 111.1 points.

San Antonio's record is 15-7 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.

The Spurs make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

San Antonio has a 13-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Bulls are shooting 47.4% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 46.2% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Chicago has a 19-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.2% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 19.2 points and dishes out 9.1 assists per game.

San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.0 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.

Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 26.4 points per game. He also collects 5.0 rebounds and averages 4.8 assists per game.

Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 11.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 5.1 per game.

Ball averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.

Chicago's leader in steals is Ball (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Vucevic (1.2 per game).

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/19/2022 Thunder W 118-96 Home 1/21/2022 Nets L 117-102 Home 1/23/2022 76ers L 115-109 Home 1/25/2022 Rockets W 134-104 Away 1/26/2022 Grizzlies L 118-110 Home 1/28/2022 Bulls - Home 1/30/2022 Suns - Away 2/1/2022 Warriors - Home 2/3/2022 Heat - Home 2/4/2022 Rockets - Home 2/9/2022 Cavaliers - Away

