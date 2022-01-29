How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (18-31) will try to break a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Chicago Bulls (30-17) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at AT&T Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Bulls
- The 110.9 points per game the Spurs record are just 2.3 more points than the Bulls allow (108.6).
- When San Antonio puts up more than 108.6 points, it is 13-15.
- Chicago is 21-5 when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Bulls' 110.4 points per game are just 0.7 fewer points than the 111.1 the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Chicago is 18-3 when it scores more than 111.1 points.
- San Antonio's record is 15-7 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Spurs make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- San Antonio has a 13-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Bulls are shooting 47.4% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 46.2% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Chicago has a 19-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.2% from the field.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 19.2 points and dishes out 9.1 assists per game.
- San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.0 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.
- Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 26.4 points per game. He also collects 5.0 rebounds and averages 4.8 assists per game.
- Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 11.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 5.1 per game.
- Ball averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
- Chicago's leader in steals is Ball (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Vucevic (1.2 per game).
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/19/2022
Thunder
W 118-96
Home
1/21/2022
Nets
L 117-102
Home
1/23/2022
76ers
L 115-109
Home
1/25/2022
Rockets
W 134-104
Away
1/26/2022
Grizzlies
L 118-110
Home
1/28/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/30/2022
Suns
-
Away
2/1/2022
Warriors
-
Home
2/3/2022
Heat
-
Home
2/4/2022
Rockets
-
Home
2/9/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/19/2022
Cavaliers
W 117-104
Home
1/21/2022
Bucks
L 94-90
Away
1/23/2022
Magic
L 114-95
Away
1/24/2022
Thunder
W 111-110
Away
1/26/2022
Raptors
W 111-105
Home
1/28/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/30/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
2/1/2022
Magic
-
Home
2/3/2022
Raptors
-
Away
2/4/2022
Pacers
-
Away
2/6/2022
76ers
-
Home