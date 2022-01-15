San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Jan 10, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Tristan Thompson (13) with his arm around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (15-26) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (24-18) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022 at AT&T Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Cavaliers

The Cavaliers average just 4.0 fewer points per game (107.3) than the Spurs allow (111.3).

Cleveland has an 11-5 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.

San Antonio has a 10-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.3 points.

The Spurs' 110.8 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 102.2 the Cavaliers give up.

When it scores more than 102.2 points, San Antonio is 11-19.

Cleveland's record is 24-10 when it allows fewer than 110.8 points.

The Cavaliers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Cleveland has a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Spurs are shooting 46.2% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 44.0% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio has put together a 12-13 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.1 points and distributing 7.6 assists.

Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.7 points a contest.

Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs' Dejounte Murray puts up enough points (18.8 per game) and assists (8.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl grabs 8.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.4 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Devin Vassell knocks down 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.4 per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2022 Grizzlies L 110-106 Home 1/7/2022 Trail Blazers W 114-101 Away 1/9/2022 Warriors L 96-82 Away 1/10/2022 Kings W 109-108 Away 1/12/2022 Jazz W 111-91 Away 1/14/2022 Spurs - Away 1/15/2022 Thunder - Away 1/17/2022 Nets - Home 1/19/2022 Bulls - Away 1/22/2022 Thunder - Home 1/24/2022 Knicks - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule