San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 10, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Tristan Thompson (13) with his arm around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 10, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Tristan Thompson (13) with his arm around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (15-26) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (24-18) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022 at AT&T Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Cavaliers

  • The Cavaliers average just 4.0 fewer points per game (107.3) than the Spurs allow (111.3).
  • Cleveland has an 11-5 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.
  • San Antonio has a 10-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.3 points.
  • The Spurs' 110.8 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 102.2 the Cavaliers give up.
  • When it scores more than 102.2 points, San Antonio is 11-19.
  • Cleveland's record is 24-10 when it allows fewer than 110.8 points.
  • The Cavaliers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
  • Cleveland has a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Spurs are shooting 46.2% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 44.0% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
  • San Antonio has put together a 12-13 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.1 points and distributing 7.6 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.7 points a contest.
  • Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The Spurs' Dejounte Murray puts up enough points (18.8 per game) and assists (8.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl grabs 8.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.4 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devin Vassell knocks down 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
  • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.4 per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Grizzlies

L 110-106

Home

1/7/2022

Trail Blazers

W 114-101

Away

1/9/2022

Warriors

L 96-82

Away

1/10/2022

Kings

W 109-108

Away

1/12/2022

Jazz

W 111-91

Away

1/14/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/15/2022

Thunder

-

Away

1/17/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/19/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/22/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/24/2022

Knicks

-

Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Celtics

W 99-97

Away

1/7/2022

76ers

L 119-100

Away

1/9/2022

Nets

L 121-119

Away

1/10/2022

Knicks

L 111-96

Away

1/12/2022

Rockets

L 128-124

Home

1/14/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/15/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/17/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/19/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/21/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/23/2022

76ers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Tristan Thompson (13) with his arm around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

39 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) go after a loose ball during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

39 seconds ago
Necaxa
Liga MX

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Monterrey

39 seconds ago
Oklahoma gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Oklahoma at Utah in Women's College Gymnastics

39 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) puts up a layup over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

30 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets by the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on a pick by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

30 minutes ago
Nebraska Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota in College Wrestling

30 minutes ago
stanford women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17490336
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Illinois

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy