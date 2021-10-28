Oct 20, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez (33) in the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (1-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks (2-1) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -6 220 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Spurs

Last year, the 112.4 points per game the Mavericks put up were just 0.4 fewer points than the Spurs gave up (112.8).

Dallas had a 30-7 record last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.

When San Antonio allowed fewer than 112.4 points last season, it went 24-13.

The Spurs scored an average of 111.1 points per game last year, only 0.9 more points than the 110.2 the Mavericks allowed to opponents.

San Antonio went 24-14 last season when it scored more than 110.2 points.

Dallas had a 29-8 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 111.1 points.

The Mavericks were the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Spurs ranked 18th.

The Mavericks and the Spurs were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 9.1 and 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.

The Spurs were the 18th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Mavericks finished 25th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic tallied 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game last season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Doncic averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Willie Cauley-Stein compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch