Publish date:
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (1-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks (2-1) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Spurs vs. Mavericks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-6
220 points
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Spurs
- Last year, the 112.4 points per game the Mavericks put up were just 0.4 fewer points than the Spurs gave up (112.8).
- Dallas had a 30-7 record last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.
- When San Antonio allowed fewer than 112.4 points last season, it went 24-13.
- The Spurs scored an average of 111.1 points per game last year, only 0.9 more points than the 110.2 the Mavericks allowed to opponents.
- San Antonio went 24-14 last season when it scored more than 110.2 points.
- Dallas had a 29-8 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Mavericks were the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Spurs ranked 18th.
- The Mavericks and the Spurs were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 9.1 and 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
- The Spurs were the 18th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Mavericks finished 25th.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic tallied 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game last season.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Doncic averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Willie Cauley-Stein compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.
- Jakob Poeltl pulled down an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 8.6 points per game last season.
- Bryn Forbes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Murray averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Poeltl compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
October
28
2021
San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)