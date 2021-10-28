Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 20, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez (33) in the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 20, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez (33) in the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (1-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks (2-1) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks

    • Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Spurs vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Spurs

    • Last year, the 112.4 points per game the Mavericks put up were just 0.4 fewer points than the Spurs gave up (112.8).
    • Dallas had a 30-7 record last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.
    • When San Antonio allowed fewer than 112.4 points last season, it went 24-13.
    • The Spurs scored an average of 111.1 points per game last year, only 0.9 more points than the 110.2 the Mavericks allowed to opponents.
    • San Antonio went 24-14 last season when it scored more than 110.2 points.
    • Dallas had a 29-8 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Mavericks were the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Spurs ranked 18th.
    • The Mavericks and the Spurs were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 9.1 and 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
    • The Spurs were the 18th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Mavericks finished 25th.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic tallied 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game last season.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Doncic averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Willie Cauley-Stein compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jakob Poeltl pulled down an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 8.6 points per game last season.
    • Bryn Forbes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Murray averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Poeltl compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
