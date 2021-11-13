San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Southwest Division opponents square off when the Dallas Mavericks (7-4) visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-7) at AT&T Center, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 12, 2021. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Mavericks
- The 102.8 points per game the Mavericks score are 5.1 fewer points than the Spurs give up (107.9).
- When Dallas scores more than 107.9 points, it is 3-1.
- When San Antonio allows fewer than 102.8 points, it is 3-2.
- The Spurs score only 4.2 more points per game (110.0) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (105.8).
- San Antonio is 2-4 when it scores more than 105.8 points.
- Dallas is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 110.0 points.
- The Mavericks are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Dallas is 3-0 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- San Antonio has put together a 2-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who tallies 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.
- The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dwight Powell, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray paces the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 18.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.
- Doug McDermott knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- Murray (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Drew Eubanks (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/2/2021
Heat
L 125-110
Home
11/3/2021
Spurs
W 109-108
Away
11/6/2021
Celtics
W 107-104
Home
11/8/2021
Pelicans
W 108-92
Home
11/10/2021
Bulls
L 117-107
Away
11/12/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/15/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/17/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/19/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/21/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/23/2021
Clippers
-
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/1/2021
Pacers
L 131-118
Away
11/3/2021
Mavericks
L 109-108
Home
11/5/2021
Magic
W 102-89
Away
11/7/2021
Thunder
L 99-94
Away
11/10/2021
Kings
W 136-117
Home
11/12/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/14/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/16/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/18/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/22/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/24/2021
Hawks
-
Home