San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Nov 10, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives around Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Southwest Division opponents square off when the Dallas Mavericks (7-4) visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-7) at AT&T Center, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 12, 2021. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Mavericks

The 102.8 points per game the Mavericks score are 5.1 fewer points than the Spurs give up (107.9).

When Dallas scores more than 107.9 points, it is 3-1.

When San Antonio allows fewer than 102.8 points, it is 3-2.

The Spurs score only 4.2 more points per game (110.0) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (105.8).

San Antonio is 2-4 when it scores more than 105.8 points.

Dallas is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 110.0 points.

The Mavericks are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Dallas is 3-0 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

San Antonio has put together a 2-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who tallies 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dwight Powell, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray paces the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 18.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

Doug McDermott knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.

Murray (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Drew Eubanks (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/2/2021 Heat L 125-110 Home 11/3/2021 Spurs W 109-108 Away 11/6/2021 Celtics W 107-104 Home 11/8/2021 Pelicans W 108-92 Home 11/10/2021 Bulls L 117-107 Away 11/12/2021 Spurs - Away 11/15/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/17/2021 Suns - Away 11/19/2021 Suns - Away 11/21/2021 Clippers - Away 11/23/2021 Clippers - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule