San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 10, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives around Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

    Southwest Division opponents square off when the Dallas Mavericks (7-4) visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-7) at AT&T Center, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 12, 2021. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Mavericks

    • The 102.8 points per game the Mavericks score are 5.1 fewer points than the Spurs give up (107.9).
    • When Dallas scores more than 107.9 points, it is 3-1.
    • When San Antonio allows fewer than 102.8 points, it is 3-2.
    • The Spurs score only 4.2 more points per game (110.0) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (105.8).
    • San Antonio is 2-4 when it scores more than 105.8 points.
    • Dallas is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 110.0 points.
    • The Mavericks are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Spurs allow to opponents.
    • Dallas is 3-0 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
    • San Antonio has put together a 2-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who tallies 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.
    • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
    • The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dwight Powell, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray paces the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 18.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.
    • Doug McDermott knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
    • Murray (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Drew Eubanks (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/2/2021

    Heat

    L 125-110

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Spurs

    W 109-108

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Celtics

    W 107-104

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Pelicans

    W 108-92

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Bulls

    L 117-107

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/1/2021

    Pacers

    L 131-118

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Mavericks

    L 109-108

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Magic

    W 102-89

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Thunder

    L 99-94

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Kings

    W 136-117

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

