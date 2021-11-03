Oct 30, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) struggle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Southwest Division opponents square off when the San Antonio Spurs (2-5) host the Dallas Mavericks (4-3) at AT&T Center, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Mavericks

The Spurs record just 3.9 more points per game (110.0) than the Mavericks give up (106.1).

San Antonio has a 1-3 record when putting up more than 106.1 points.

Dallas is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.

The Mavericks score an average of 100.0 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 110.4 the Spurs allow.

San Antonio is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 100.0 points.

The Spurs are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

San Antonio has a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Mavericks have shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points below the 48.0% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 17.6 points per game to go with 8.4 assists.

Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.7 boards in each contest while scoring 13.9 points per game.

The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Lonnie Walker IV, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic is at the top of almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by recording 24.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is the top scorer from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Hardaway (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Bucks L 121-111 Home 10/26/2021 Lakers L 125-121 Home 10/28/2021 Mavericks L 104-99 Away 10/30/2021 Bucks W 102-93 Away 11/1/2021 Pacers L 131-118 Away 11/3/2021 Mavericks - Home 11/5/2021 Magic - Away 11/7/2021 Thunder - Away 11/10/2021 Kings - Home 11/12/2021 Mavericks - Home 11/14/2021 Lakers - Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule