    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) struggle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    Southwest Division opponents square off when the San Antonio Spurs (2-5) host the Dallas Mavericks (4-3) at AT&T Center, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Mavericks

    • The Spurs record just 3.9 more points per game (110.0) than the Mavericks give up (106.1).
    • San Antonio has a 1-3 record when putting up more than 106.1 points.
    • Dallas is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.
    • The Mavericks score an average of 100.0 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 110.4 the Spurs allow.
    • San Antonio is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 100.0 points.
    • The Spurs are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
    • San Antonio has a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
    • The Mavericks have shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points below the 48.0% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 17.6 points per game to go with 8.4 assists.
    • Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.7 boards in each contest while scoring 13.9 points per game.
    • The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Lonnie Walker IV, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
    • Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic is at the top of almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by recording 24.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. is the top scorer from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
    • Hardaway (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Bucks

    L 121-111

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Lakers

    L 125-121

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Mavericks

    L 104-99

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bucks

    W 102-93

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Pacers

    L 131-118

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/26/2021

    Rockets

    W 116-106

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Spurs

    W 104-99

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Nuggets

    L 106-75

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Kings

    W 105-99

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Heat

    L 125-110

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

