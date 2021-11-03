How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Southwest Division opponents square off when the San Antonio Spurs (2-5) host the Dallas Mavericks (4-3) at AT&T Center, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Mavericks
- The Spurs record just 3.9 more points per game (110.0) than the Mavericks give up (106.1).
- San Antonio has a 1-3 record when putting up more than 106.1 points.
- Dallas is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.
- The Mavericks score an average of 100.0 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 110.4 the Spurs allow.
- San Antonio is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 100.0 points.
- The Spurs are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- San Antonio has a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Mavericks have shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points below the 48.0% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 17.6 points per game to go with 8.4 assists.
- Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.7 boards in each contest while scoring 13.9 points per game.
- The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Lonnie Walker IV, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic is at the top of almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by recording 24.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is the top scorer from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Hardaway (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Bucks
L 121-111
Home
10/26/2021
Lakers
L 125-121
Home
10/28/2021
Mavericks
L 104-99
Away
10/30/2021
Bucks
W 102-93
Away
11/1/2021
Pacers
L 131-118
Away
11/3/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/5/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/7/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/10/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/12/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/14/2021
Lakers
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/26/2021
Rockets
W 116-106
Home
10/28/2021
Spurs
W 104-99
Home
10/29/2021
Nuggets
L 106-75
Away
10/31/2021
Kings
W 105-99
Home
11/2/2021
Heat
L 125-110
Home
11/3/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/6/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/8/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/10/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/12/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/15/2021
Nuggets
-
Home