San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (51-30) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (34-47) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Spurs vs. Mavericks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-10
222.5 points
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Spurs
- The 107.8 points per game the Mavericks score are five fewer points than the Spurs allow (112.8).
- Dallas is 22-3 when scoring more than 112.8 points.
- San Antonio is 20-6 when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
- The Spurs put up an average of 113.1 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 104.5 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- San Antonio is 28-31 when it scores more than 104.5 points.
- Dallas' record is 49-19 when it gives up fewer than 113.1 points.
- The Spurs are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.
- The Mavericks average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 1.8 rebounds fewer than the Spurs.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who averages 28.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.
- The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
- The Dallas steals leader is Doncic, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles one block per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray racks up 21.2 points and tacks on 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 13.5 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
- Keldon Johnson is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Murray (two steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
