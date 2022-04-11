San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dribbles the ball around San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (51-30) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (34-47) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Mavericks

Mavericks vs Spurs Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Mavericks

-10

222.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Spurs

  • The 107.8 points per game the Mavericks score are five fewer points than the Spurs allow (112.8).
  • Dallas is 22-3 when scoring more than 112.8 points.
  • San Antonio is 20-6 when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
  • The Spurs put up an average of 113.1 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 104.5 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
  • San Antonio is 28-31 when it scores more than 104.5 points.
  • Dallas' record is 49-19 when it gives up fewer than 113.1 points.
  • The Spurs are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.
  • The Mavericks average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 1.8 rebounds fewer than the Spurs.
Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who averages 28.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.
  • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
  • The Dallas steals leader is Doncic, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles one block per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray racks up 21.2 points and tacks on 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 13.5 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
  • Keldon Johnson is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Murray (two steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

