San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

The San Antonio Spurs (1-0) go up against the Denver Nuggets (1-0) at Ball Arena on Friday, October 22, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -7.5 221 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Spurs

Last year, the Nuggets averaged only 2.3 more points per game (115.1) than the Spurs allowed (112.8).

When Denver totaled more than 112.8 points last season, it went 36-10.

When San Antonio gave up fewer than 115.1 points last season, it went 28-16.

The Spurs' 111.1 points per game last year were just 1.0 more point than the 110.1 the Nuggets allowed.

San Antonio put together a 24-14 record last season in games it scored more than 110.1 points.

Denver went 34-4 last season when it gave up fewer than 111.1 points.

The Nuggets were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Spurs finished 18th.

The Nuggets averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Spurs by 1.2 rebounds per contest last season.

The Nuggets ranked seventh in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Spurs ranked 22nd.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 boards and 8.3 assists per game last season.

Michael Porter Jr. made 2.8 threes per game a season ago.

Jokic averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Porter collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch