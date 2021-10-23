San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (1-0) go up against the Denver Nuggets (1-0) at Ball Arena on Friday, October 22, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Spurs vs. Nuggets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-7.5
221 points
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Spurs
- Last year, the Nuggets averaged only 2.3 more points per game (115.1) than the Spurs allowed (112.8).
- When Denver totaled more than 112.8 points last season, it went 36-10.
- When San Antonio gave up fewer than 115.1 points last season, it went 28-16.
- The Spurs' 111.1 points per game last year were just 1.0 more point than the 110.1 the Nuggets allowed.
- San Antonio put together a 24-14 record last season in games it scored more than 110.1 points.
- Denver went 34-4 last season when it gave up fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Nuggets were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Spurs finished 18th.
- The Nuggets averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Spurs by 1.2 rebounds per contest last season.
- The Nuggets ranked seventh in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Spurs ranked 22nd.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 boards and 8.3 assists per game last season.
- Michael Porter Jr. made 2.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Jokic averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Porter collected 0.9 blocks per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and dished out 5.4 assists per game last season.
- Jakob Poeltl grabbed 7.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
- Bryn Forbes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Murray and Poeltl were defensive standouts last season, with Murray averaging 1.5 steals per game and Poeltl collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.
