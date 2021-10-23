San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 20, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (left) greets Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (1-0) go up against the Denver Nuggets (1-0) at Ball Arena on Friday, October 22, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets

    Betting Information for Spurs vs. Nuggets

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nuggets

    -7.5

    221 points

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Spurs

    • Last year, the Nuggets averaged only 2.3 more points per game (115.1) than the Spurs allowed (112.8).
    • When Denver totaled more than 112.8 points last season, it went 36-10.
    • When San Antonio gave up fewer than 115.1 points last season, it went 28-16.
    • The Spurs' 111.1 points per game last year were just 1.0 more point than the 110.1 the Nuggets allowed.
    • San Antonio put together a 24-14 record last season in games it scored more than 110.1 points.
    • Denver went 34-4 last season when it gave up fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Nuggets were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Spurs finished 18th.
    • The Nuggets averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Spurs by 1.2 rebounds per contest last season.
    • The Nuggets ranked seventh in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Spurs ranked 22nd.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 boards and 8.3 assists per game last season.
    • Michael Porter Jr. made 2.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jokic averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Porter collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and dished out 5.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jakob Poeltl grabbed 7.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
    • Bryn Forbes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Murray and Poeltl were defensive standouts last season, with Murray averaging 1.5 steals per game and Poeltl collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

