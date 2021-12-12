San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 9, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) goes after a loose ball along with Denver Nuggets guards Bones Hyland (3) and Davon Reed (9) during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (12-13) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (9-15) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Nuggets

    • The Nuggets average just 3.7 fewer points per game (104.7) than the Spurs allow (108.4).
    • Denver is 6-3 when scoring more than 108.4 points.
    • San Antonio is 6-3 when allowing fewer than 104.7 points.
    • The Spurs' 108.3 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 105.2 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 105.2 points, San Antonio is 6-9.
    • Denver has a 10-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
    • The Nuggets make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
    • Denver has an 8-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
    • The Spurs have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
    • This season, San Antonio has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.
    • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Aaron Gordon leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • The Spurs' Dejounte Murray averages enough points (18.9 per game) and assists (8.5 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 12.1 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
    • Doug McDermott is dependable from distance and leads the Spurs with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.6 per game).

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Magic

    L 108-103

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Knicks

    W 113-99

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Bulls

    L 109-97

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pelicans

    W 120-114

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Spurs

    L 123-111

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 114-83

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Warriors

    W 112-107

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Suns

    L 108-104

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Knicks

    L 121-109

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Nuggets

    W 123-111

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

