San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

The Denver Nuggets (12-13) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (9-15) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets average just 3.7 fewer points per game (104.7) than the Spurs allow (108.4).

Denver is 6-3 when scoring more than 108.4 points.

San Antonio is 6-3 when allowing fewer than 104.7 points.

The Spurs' 108.3 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 105.2 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.2 points, San Antonio is 6-9.

Denver has a 10-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.

The Nuggets make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

Denver has an 8-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Spurs have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, San Antonio has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Aaron Gordon leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs' Dejounte Murray averages enough points (18.9 per game) and assists (8.5 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 12.1 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Doug McDermott is dependable from distance and leads the Spurs with 2.2 made threes per game.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.6 per game).

