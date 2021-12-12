San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (12-13) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (9-15) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Nuggets
- The Nuggets average just 3.7 fewer points per game (104.7) than the Spurs allow (108.4).
- Denver is 6-3 when scoring more than 108.4 points.
- San Antonio is 6-3 when allowing fewer than 104.7 points.
- The Spurs' 108.3 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 105.2 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.2 points, San Antonio is 6-9.
- Denver has a 10-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Nuggets make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- Denver has an 8-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Spurs have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- This season, San Antonio has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.
- Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Aaron Gordon leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The Spurs' Dejounte Murray averages enough points (18.9 per game) and assists (8.5 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 12.1 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
- Doug McDermott is dependable from distance and leads the Spurs with 2.2 made threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.6 per game).
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Magic
L 108-103
Away
12/4/2021
Knicks
W 113-99
Away
12/6/2021
Bulls
L 109-97
Away
12/8/2021
Pelicans
W 120-114
Away
12/9/2021
Spurs
L 123-111
Away
12/11/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/13/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/15/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/17/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/19/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/22/2021
Thunder
-
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Trail Blazers
W 114-83
Away
12/4/2021
Warriors
W 112-107
Away
12/6/2021
Suns
L 108-104
Away
12/7/2021
Knicks
L 121-109
Home
12/9/2021
Nuggets
W 123-111
Home
12/11/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/12/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/15/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/17/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/19/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/20/2021
Clippers
-
Away