San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (8-15) square off against the Denver Nuggets (12-12) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Nuggets
- The Spurs put up 107.6 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 104.5 the Nuggets allow.
- San Antonio has a 5-9 record when putting up more than 104.5 points.
- Denver has a 10-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
- The Nuggets put up an average of 104.4 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 108.3 the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Denver is 6-2 when it scores more than 108.3 points.
- San Antonio has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.4 points.
- This season, the Spurs have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have hit.
- San Antonio is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Nuggets' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- This season, Denver has an 8-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who averages 18.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.
- The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Devin Vassell, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Derrick White, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by putting up 26.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.
- Will Barton is dependable from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Denver's leader in steals is Jokic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aaron Gordon (0.8 per game).
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Wizards
W 116-99
Home
12/2/2021
Trail Blazers
W 114-83
Away
12/4/2021
Warriors
W 112-107
Away
12/6/2021
Suns
L 108-104
Away
12/7/2021
Knicks
L 121-109
Home
12/9/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/11/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/12/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/15/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/17/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/19/2021
Kings
-
Away
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Heat
W 120-111
Away
12/1/2021
Magic
L 108-103
Away
12/4/2021
Knicks
W 113-99
Away
12/6/2021
Bulls
L 109-97
Away
12/8/2021
Pelicans
W 120-114
Away
12/9/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/11/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/13/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/15/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/17/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/19/2021
Nets
-
Away