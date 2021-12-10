San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (8-15) square off against the Denver Nuggets (12-12) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Thursday, December 9, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Nuggets

The Spurs put up 107.6 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 104.5 the Nuggets allow.

San Antonio has a 5-9 record when putting up more than 104.5 points.

Denver has a 10-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.

The Nuggets put up an average of 104.4 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 108.3 the Spurs allow to opponents.

Denver is 6-2 when it scores more than 108.3 points.

San Antonio has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.4 points.

This season, the Spurs have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have hit.

San Antonio is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Nuggets' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

This season, Denver has an 8-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who averages 18.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.

The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Devin Vassell, who makes 1.8 threes per game.

The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Derrick White, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by putting up 26.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

Will Barton is dependable from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.6 made threes per game.

Denver's leader in steals is Jokic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aaron Gordon (0.8 per game).

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/29/2021 Wizards W 116-99 Home 12/2/2021 Trail Blazers W 114-83 Away 12/4/2021 Warriors W 112-107 Away 12/6/2021 Suns L 108-104 Away 12/7/2021 Knicks L 121-109 Home 12/9/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/11/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/12/2021 Pelicans - Home 12/15/2021 Hornets - Home 12/17/2021 Jazz - Away 12/19/2021 Kings - Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule