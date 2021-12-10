San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (8-15) square off against the Denver Nuggets (12-12) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Nuggets

    • The Spurs put up 107.6 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 104.5 the Nuggets allow.
    • San Antonio has a 5-9 record when putting up more than 104.5 points.
    • Denver has a 10-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
    • The Nuggets put up an average of 104.4 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 108.3 the Spurs allow to opponents.
    • Denver is 6-2 when it scores more than 108.3 points.
    • San Antonio has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.4 points.
    • This season, the Spurs have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have hit.
    • San Antonio is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
    • The Nuggets' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
    • This season, Denver has an 8-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who averages 18.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.
    • The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Devin Vassell, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
    • The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Derrick White, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by putting up 26.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.
    • Will Barton is dependable from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Denver's leader in steals is Jokic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aaron Gordon (0.8 per game).

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Wizards

    W 116-99

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 114-83

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Warriors

    W 112-107

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Suns

    L 108-104

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Knicks

    L 121-109

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Heat

    W 120-111

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Magic

    L 108-103

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Knicks

    W 113-99

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Bulls

    L 109-97

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pelicans

    W 120-114

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

