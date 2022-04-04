San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (32-45) will visit the Denver Nuggets (46-32) after winning four straight road games. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
Betting Information for Spurs vs. Nuggets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-5.5
-
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Spurs
- The Nuggets score just 1.1 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Spurs allow (113.3).
- Denver is 29-6 when scoring more than 113.3 points.
- San Antonio is 25-11 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.
- The Spurs average only 3.4 more points per game (113.2) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (109.8).
- San Antonio is 26-18 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
- Denver has a 36-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.2 points.
- The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at eighth.
- The Nuggets average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 2.1 rebounds fewer than the Spurs.
- The Nuggets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank sixth.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray racks up 21.2 points and tacks on 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.2 rebounds, 13.4 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
- Keldon Johnson is the top scorer from distance for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.8 per game).
