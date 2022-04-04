San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) congratulates San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (32-45) will visit the Denver Nuggets (46-32) after winning four straight road games. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Nuggets

Nuggets vs Spurs Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nuggets

-5.5

-

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Spurs

  • The Nuggets score just 1.1 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Spurs allow (113.3).
  • Denver is 29-6 when scoring more than 113.3 points.
  • San Antonio is 25-11 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.
  • The Spurs average only 3.4 more points per game (113.2) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (109.8).
  • San Antonio is 26-18 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
  • Denver has a 36-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.2 points.
  • The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at eighth.
  • The Nuggets average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 2.1 rebounds fewer than the Spurs.
  • The Nuggets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank sixth.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
  • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray racks up 21.2 points and tacks on 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.2 rebounds, 13.4 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Keldon Johnson is the top scorer from distance for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.8 per game).

How To Watch

April
5
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

