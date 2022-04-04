San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) congratulates San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (32-45) will visit the Denver Nuggets (46-32) after winning four straight road games. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Spurs

The Nuggets score just 1.1 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Spurs allow (113.3).

Denver is 29-6 when scoring more than 113.3 points.

San Antonio is 25-11 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.

The Spurs average only 3.4 more points per game (113.2) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (109.8).

San Antonio is 26-18 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Denver has a 36-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.2 points.

The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at eighth.

The Nuggets average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 2.1 rebounds fewer than the Spurs.

The Nuggets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank sixth.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Spurs Players to Watch