Publish date:
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (5-28) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-19) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Information for Spurs vs. Pistons
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Spurs
-4.5
-
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Spurs
- The Spurs average 111.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 110.0 the Pistons allow.
- When San Antonio totals more than 110.0 points, it is 11-7.
- When Detroit allows fewer than 111.5 points, it is 4-14.
- The Pistons' 100.2 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 109.8 the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Detroit is 3-4 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
- San Antonio is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 100.2 points.
- The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at eighth.
- The Spurs pull down 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Pistons average (10.2).
Spurs Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who averages 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.
- The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- Murray and Jakob Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 20.1 points per game. He also tacks on 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his stats.
- The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).
- Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Grant with 1.1 per game.
