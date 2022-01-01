Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) loses control of the ball as he is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Cassius Stanley (14) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (5-28) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-19) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Pistons

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -4.5 -

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Spurs

The Spurs average 111.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 110.0 the Pistons allow.

When San Antonio totals more than 110.0 points, it is 11-7.

When Detroit allows fewer than 111.5 points, it is 4-14.

The Pistons' 100.2 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 109.8 the Spurs allow to opponents.

Detroit is 3-4 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

San Antonio is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 100.2 points.

The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at eighth.

The Spurs pull down 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Pistons average (10.2).

Spurs Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who averages 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

Murray and Jakob Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch