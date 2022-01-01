Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) loses control of the ball as he is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Cassius Stanley (14) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) loses control of the ball as he is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Cassius Stanley (14) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (5-28) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-19) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Spurs vs. Pistons

    Spurs vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Spurs

    -4.5

    -

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Spurs

    • The Spurs average 111.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 110.0 the Pistons allow.
    • When San Antonio totals more than 110.0 points, it is 11-7.
    • When Detroit allows fewer than 111.5 points, it is 4-14.
    • The Pistons' 100.2 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 109.8 the Spurs allow to opponents.
    • Detroit is 3-4 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
    • San Antonio is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 100.2 points.
    • The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at eighth.
    • The Spurs pull down 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Pistons average (10.2).
    • The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at seventh.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who averages 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.
    • The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
    • Murray and Jakob Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 20.1 points per game. He also tacks on 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his stats.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).
    • Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Grant with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 31, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    27 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Louis vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) moves to the hoop next to Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts after center Ivica Zubac (40) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    34 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy