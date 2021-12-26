San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (5-26) aim to stop a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (13-18) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Pistons

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Pistons

The Spurs score 110.7 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 109.5 the Pistons give up.

When San Antonio scores more than 109.5 points, it is 10-7.

Detroit has a 4-13 record when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.

The Pistons put up an average of 100.5 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 109.8 the Spurs allow.

Detroit is 3-4 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

San Antonio's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 100.5 points.

This season, the Spurs have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 47.5% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.

San Antonio has a 9-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Pistons' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Spurs have given up to their opponents (46.3%).

Detroit is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 17.8 points and distributing 8.8 assists.

San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 8.5 boards per game in addition to his 12.0 PPG average.

The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 20.1 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his statistics.

Isaiah Stewart has a stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cade Cunningham holds the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per outing.

Cunningham is dependable from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.1 made threes per game.

Cunningham (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Grant (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 Hornets L 131-115 Home 12/17/2021 Jazz W 128-126 Away 12/19/2021 Kings L 121-114 Away 12/20/2021 Clippers W 116-92 Away 12/23/2021 Lakers W 138-110 Away 12/26/2021 Pistons - Home 12/27/2021 Jazz - Home 12/29/2021 Heat - Home 12/31/2021 Grizzlies - Away 1/1/2022 Pistons - Away 1/4/2022 Raptors - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule