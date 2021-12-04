Dec 2, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White (4) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (19-3) will host the San Antonio Spurs (7-13) after winning 11 straight home games. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -9.5 219.5 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Spurs

The Warriors record 113.4 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 107.7 the Spurs allow.

Golden State has a 14-0 record when putting up more than 107.7 points.

San Antonio has a 6-5 record when giving up fewer than 113.4 points.

The Spurs' 107.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 100.3 the Warriors give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 6-8 record in games it scores more than 100.3 points.

Golden State has a 15-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.5 points.

The Warriors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 17th.

The Warriors' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 more rebounds than the Spurs average per game (9.6).

The Spurs are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 17th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.0 boards and distributes 7.7 assists per game to go with a 8.2 PPG scoring average.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 27.6 per game while tacking on 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch