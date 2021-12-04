Publish date:
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (19-3) will host the San Antonio Spurs (7-13) after winning 11 straight home games. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Chase Center
Betting Information for Spurs vs. Warriors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-9.5
219.5 points
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Spurs
- The Warriors record 113.4 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 107.7 the Spurs allow.
- Golden State has a 14-0 record when putting up more than 107.7 points.
- San Antonio has a 6-5 record when giving up fewer than 113.4 points.
- The Spurs' 107.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 100.3 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 6-8 record in games it scores more than 100.3 points.
- Golden State has a 15-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.5 points.
- The Warriors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 17th.
- The Warriors' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 more rebounds than the Spurs average per game (9.6).
- The Spurs are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 17th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.0 boards and distributes 7.7 assists per game to go with a 8.2 PPG scoring average.
- Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 27.6 per game while tacking on 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray holds the top spot on the Spurs leaderboards for scoring (18.9 per game), rebounds (8.4 per game), and assists (8.3 per game).
- Devin Vassell is dependable from deep and leads the Spurs with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Derrick White (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
