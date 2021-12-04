Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 2, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White (4) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 2, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White (4) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (19-3) will host the San Antonio Spurs (7-13) after winning 11 straight home games. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Warriors

    Betting Information for Spurs vs. Warriors

    Warriors vs Spurs Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Warriors

    -9.5

    219.5 points

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Spurs

    • The Warriors record 113.4 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 107.7 the Spurs allow.
    • Golden State has a 14-0 record when putting up more than 107.7 points.
    • San Antonio has a 6-5 record when giving up fewer than 113.4 points.
    • The Spurs' 107.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 100.3 the Warriors give up to opponents.
    • San Antonio has put together a 6-8 record in games it scores more than 100.3 points.
    • Golden State has a 15-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.5 points.
    • The Warriors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 17th.
    • The Warriors' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 more rebounds than the Spurs average per game (9.6).
    • The Spurs are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 17th.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.0 boards and distributes 7.7 assists per game to go with a 8.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 27.6 per game while tacking on 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
    • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray holds the top spot on the Spurs leaderboards for scoring (18.9 per game), rebounds (8.4 per game), and assists (8.3 per game).
    • Devin Vassell is dependable from deep and leads the Spurs with 1.8 made threes per game.
    • Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Derrick White (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) and guard Alex Barcello (13) celebrate after their win against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Missouri State vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    8 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    10 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Auburn vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Zach Cooks (3) drives with the ball as Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) defends during overtime at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hofstra vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy