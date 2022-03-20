San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) go for a rebound in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (27-44) will visit the Golden State Warriors (47-23) after losing three road games in a row. The contest starts at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Warriors

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Warriors

Warriors vs Spurs Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Warriors

-6.5

225.5 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Spurs

  • The Warriors score only 2.5 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Spurs allow (113.7).
  • Golden State has a 28-6 record when scoring more than 113.7 points.
  • When San Antonio gives up fewer than 111.2 points, it is 20-9.
  • The Spurs' 112.7 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 105.1 the Warriors give up.
  • San Antonio has put together a 21-27 record in games it scores more than 105.1 points.
  • Golden State's record is 39-11 when it gives up fewer than 112.7 points.
  • The Warriors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at ninth.
  • The Warriors average 9.6 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Spurs.
  • The Warriors are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank seventh.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.
  • Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 6.4 PPG average.
  • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray's points (20.9 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.6 points per game and adds 2.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Doug McDermott knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
  • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.7 per game).

How To Watch

March
20
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
