San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

The San Antonio Spurs (27-44) will visit the Golden State Warriors (47-23) after losing three road games in a row. The contest starts at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -6.5 225.5 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Spurs

The Warriors score only 2.5 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Spurs allow (113.7).

Golden State has a 28-6 record when scoring more than 113.7 points.

When San Antonio gives up fewer than 111.2 points, it is 20-9.

The Spurs' 112.7 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 105.1 the Warriors give up.

San Antonio has put together a 21-27 record in games it scores more than 105.1 points.

Golden State's record is 39-11 when it gives up fewer than 112.7 points.

The Warriors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at ninth.

The Warriors average 9.6 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Spurs.

The Warriors are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank seventh.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.

Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 6.4 PPG average.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch