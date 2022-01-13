Jan 10, 2022; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives to the basket as New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard RJ Barrett (9) defend during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (15-25) bring a three-game slide into a home matchup with the Houston Rockets (11-31), losers of three straight as well. The contest starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Rockets

The Spurs put up 5.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Rockets allow (116.4).

When San Antonio totals more than 116.4 points, it is 6-3.

Houston has a 6-7 record when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.

The Rockets average only 3.4 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Spurs give up (110.9).

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Houston is 10-8.

San Antonio has a 10-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.5 points.

The Spurs make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).

San Antonio is 11-7 when it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.

The Rockets are shooting 45.0% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 46.2% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.

Houston is 10-8 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 18.4 points and distributing 8.9 assists.

San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 8.9 boards per game in addition to his 12.4 PPG average.

Devin Vassell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood averages 17.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Eric Gordon dishes out more assists than any other Houston player with 3.4 per game. He also averages 14.4 points and grabs 1.7 rebounds per game.

Gordon hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2022 Raptors L 129-104 Away 1/5/2022 Celtics W 99-97 Away 1/7/2022 76ers L 119-100 Away 1/9/2022 Nets L 121-119 Away 1/10/2022 Knicks L 111-96 Away 1/12/2022 Rockets - Home 1/14/2022 Cavaliers - Home 1/15/2022 Clippers - Home 1/17/2022 Suns - Home 1/19/2022 Thunder - Home 1/21/2022 Nets - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule