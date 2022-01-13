Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 10, 2022; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives to the basket as New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard RJ Barrett (9) defend during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 10, 2022; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives to the basket as New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard RJ Barrett (9) defend during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (15-25) bring a three-game slide into a home matchup with the Houston Rockets (11-31), losers of three straight as well. The contest starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Rockets

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Rockets

  • The Spurs put up 5.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Rockets allow (116.4).
  • When San Antonio totals more than 116.4 points, it is 6-3.
  • Houston has a 6-7 record when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Rockets average only 3.4 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Spurs give up (110.9).
  • When it scores more than 110.9 points, Houston is 10-8.
  • San Antonio has a 10-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.5 points.
  • The Spurs make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).
  • San Antonio is 11-7 when it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.
  • The Rockets are shooting 45.0% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 46.2% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Houston is 10-8 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 18.4 points and distributing 8.9 assists.
  • San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 8.9 boards per game in addition to his 12.4 PPG average.
  • Devin Vassell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
  • The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood averages 17.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Eric Gordon dishes out more assists than any other Houston player with 3.4 per game. He also averages 14.4 points and grabs 1.7 rebounds per game.
  • Gordon hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Raptors

L 129-104

Away

1/5/2022

Celtics

W 99-97

Away

1/7/2022

76ers

L 119-100

Away

1/9/2022

Nets

L 121-119

Away

1/10/2022

Knicks

L 111-96

Away

1/12/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/14/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/15/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/17/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/19/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/21/2022

Nets

-

Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

76ers

L 133-113

Away

1/5/2022

Wizards

W 114-111

Away

1/7/2022

Mavericks

L 130-106

Home

1/9/2022

Timberwolves

L 141-123

Home

1/10/2022

76ers

L 111-91

Home

1/12/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/14/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/16/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/19/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/21/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/25/2022

Spurs

-

Home

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17454498
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Kings

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

2 minutes ago
santa clara
College Basketball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific

2 minutes ago
washington
College Basketball

How to Watch California at Washington

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy