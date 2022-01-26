San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Rockets (14-33) will host the San Antonio Spurs (17-30) after losing eight straight home games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Rockets

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Rockets

Spurs vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Spurs

-5

234 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Spurs

  • The 110.4 points per game the Spurs record are 5.9 fewer points than the Rockets give up (116.3).
  • San Antonio has a 7-4 record when putting up more than 116.3 points.
  • When Houston allows fewer than 110.4 points, it is 6-8.
  • The Rockets' 108.3 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 111.1 the Spurs give up.
  • When it scores more than 111.1 points, Houston is 13-7.
  • San Antonio's record is 12-5 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Spurs are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 26th.
  • The Spurs pull down an average of 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Rockets by 1.8 rebounds per contest.
  • The Rockets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at fifth.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 19.3 points and dishes out 9.0 assists per game.
  • Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, grabbing 9.1 boards per game while also scoring 12.8 points a contest.
  • Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
  • Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
  • Eric Gordon's assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 3.2 assists per game.
  • Gordon is the most prolific from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

How To Watch

January
25
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 hour ago
