San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (14-33) will host the San Antonio Spurs (17-30) after losing eight straight home games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Rockets

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -5 234 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Spurs

The 110.4 points per game the Spurs record are 5.9 fewer points than the Rockets give up (116.3).

San Antonio has a 7-4 record when putting up more than 116.3 points.

When Houston allows fewer than 110.4 points, it is 6-8.

The Rockets' 108.3 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 111.1 the Spurs give up.

When it scores more than 111.1 points, Houston is 13-7.

San Antonio's record is 12-5 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Spurs are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 26th.

The Spurs pull down an average of 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Rockets by 1.8 rebounds per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 19.3 points and dishes out 9.0 assists per game.

Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, grabbing 9.1 boards per game while also scoring 12.8 points a contest.

Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch