San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (30-44) will try to build on a three-game road win streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (20-55) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Rockets

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Rockets

Spurs vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Spurs

-9

233.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Spurs

  • The 112.9 points per game the Spurs score are the same as the Rockets allow.
  • When San Antonio puts up more than 117.6 points, it is 15-7.
  • Houston has a 14-13 record when giving up fewer than 112.9 points.
  • The Rockets' 109.0 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 113.2 the Spurs give up.
  • When it scores more than 113.2 points, Houston is 19-10.
  • San Antonio's record is 19-6 when it gives up fewer than 109.0 points.
  • The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at ninth.
  • The Spurs average 11.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Rockets by 1.9 rebounds per contest.
  • The Spurs are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 23rd.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 20.8 points and distributing 9.3 assists.
  • San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.
  • The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Keldon Johnson, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
  • The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood records 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 6.0 per game. He also scores 13.9 points per game and grabs 4.0 rebounds per game.
  • Porter is the top scorer from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Porter with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) shoots over the defense of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Duke Blue Devils with his son Canon during the first half in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Duke Blue Devils with his son Canon during the first half in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) blocks New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) during the second half at the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
hockey fans
Hockey

How to Watch the Premier Hockey Federation Championship: Boston Pride vs Connecticut Whale

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Michigan Wolverines guard Danielle Rauch (23) reacts after drawing a foul during Thursday's NCAA Division I women's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 27, 2022, at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh. Ceb Osuwb 0127 150
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the NCAA Elite Eight: Michigan vs Louisville

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
CUBS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy