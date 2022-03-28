San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Mar 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (30-44) will try to build on a three-game road win streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (20-55) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Rockets

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

Monday, March 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -9 233.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Spurs

The 112.9 points per game the Spurs score are the same as the Rockets allow.

When San Antonio puts up more than 117.6 points, it is 15-7.

Houston has a 14-13 record when giving up fewer than 112.9 points.

The Rockets' 109.0 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 113.2 the Spurs give up.

When it scores more than 113.2 points, Houston is 19-10.

San Antonio's record is 19-6 when it gives up fewer than 109.0 points.

The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at ninth.

The Spurs average 11.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Rockets by 1.9 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 23rd.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 20.8 points and distributing 9.3 assists.

San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.

The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Keldon Johnson, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

