San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (1-6) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (2-4) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

Monday, November 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Spurs

The Pacers put up 108.4 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 107.0 the Spurs give up.

When Indiana totals more than 107.0 points, it is 0-3.

San Antonio is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 108.4 points.

The Spurs score only 3.9 fewer points per game (108.7) than the Pacers give up to opponents (112.6).

San Antonio has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.

Indiana has a 1-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.7 points.

The Pacers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 14th.

The Pacers pull down 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Spurs average (10.8).

The Spurs are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 18th.

Pacers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 23.4 points and distributes 7.0 assists per game.

Domantas Sabonis is Indiana's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.1 boards in each contest while scoring 20.9 points per game.

The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Chris Duarte, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch