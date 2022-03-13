How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (22-45) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (26-41) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at AT&T Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Pacers
- The Spurs record 112.6 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 112.8 the Pacers give up.
- San Antonio is 18-10 when scoring more than 112.8 points.
- Indiana has a 15-15 record when giving up fewer than 112.6 points.
- The Pacers put up an average of 110.3 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 112.9 the Spurs give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.9 points, Indiana is 14-16.
- San Antonio has a 19-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Spurs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- In games San Antonio shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 19-11 overall.
- The Pacers are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 46.7% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana has compiled a 13-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.7% from the field.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.7 points and dishes out 9.3 assists per game.
- San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.
- Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Chris Duarte's points (13.2 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pacers' leaderboards.
- Oshae Brissett grabs 5.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.6 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
- Duarte is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Kings
L 115-112
Home
3/5/2022
Hornets
L 123-117
Away
3/7/2022
Lakers
W 117-110
Home
3/9/2022
Raptors
L 119-104
Home
3/11/2022
Jazz
W 104-102
Home
3/12/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/14/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/16/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/18/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/20/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/23/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
Magic
L 119-103
Away
3/2/2022
Magic
W 122-114
Away
3/4/2022
Pistons
L 111-106
Away
3/6/2022
Wizards
L 133-123
Away
3/8/2022
Cavaliers
L 127-124
Home
3/12/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/13/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/15/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/18/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/20/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/23/2022
Kings
-
Home