Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) battle for the loose ball during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 11, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) battle for the loose ball during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (22-45) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (26-41) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at AT&T Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Pacers

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Pacers

  • The Spurs record 112.6 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 112.8 the Pacers give up.
  • San Antonio is 18-10 when scoring more than 112.8 points.
  • Indiana has a 15-15 record when giving up fewer than 112.6 points.
  • The Pacers put up an average of 110.3 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 112.9 the Spurs give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.9 points, Indiana is 14-16.
  • San Antonio has a 19-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.3 points.
  • The Spurs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Pacers allow to opponents.
  • In games San Antonio shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 19-11 overall.
  • The Pacers are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 46.7% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Indiana has compiled a 13-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.7% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.7 points and dishes out 9.3 assists per game.
  • San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.
  • Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte's points (13.2 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pacers' leaderboards.
  • Oshae Brissett grabs 5.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.6 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
  • Duarte is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Kings

L 115-112

Home

3/5/2022

Hornets

L 123-117

Away

3/7/2022

Lakers

W 117-110

Home

3/9/2022

Raptors

L 119-104

Home

3/11/2022

Jazz

W 104-102

Home

3/12/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/14/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/16/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/18/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/20/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/23/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/28/2022

Magic

L 119-103

Away

3/2/2022

Magic

W 122-114

Away

3/4/2022

Pistons

L 111-106

Away

3/6/2022

Wizards

L 133-123

Away

3/8/2022

Cavaliers

L 127-124

Home

3/12/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/13/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/15/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/18/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/20/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/23/2022

Kings

-

Home

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) skates back to his bench as Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) is congratulated by center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Roope Hintz (24) after he scored his third goal of the game on an empty Minnesota Wild net late in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Jazz

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Nuggets

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) go after the ball in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 11, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) drives in between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy