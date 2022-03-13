Mar 11, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) battle for the loose ball during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (22-45) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (26-41) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at AT&T Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Pacers

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Pacers

The Spurs record 112.6 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 112.8 the Pacers give up.

San Antonio is 18-10 when scoring more than 112.8 points.

Indiana has a 15-15 record when giving up fewer than 112.6 points.

The Pacers put up an average of 110.3 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 112.9 the Spurs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.9 points, Indiana is 14-16.

San Antonio has a 19-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.3 points.

The Spurs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Pacers allow to opponents.

In games San Antonio shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 19-11 overall.

The Pacers are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 46.7% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana has compiled a 13-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.7% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.7 points and dishes out 9.3 assists per game.

San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.

Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Chris Duarte's points (13.2 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pacers' leaderboards.

Oshae Brissett grabs 5.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.6 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.

Duarte is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/3/2022 Kings L 115-112 Home 3/5/2022 Hornets L 123-117 Away 3/7/2022 Lakers W 117-110 Home 3/9/2022 Raptors L 119-104 Home 3/11/2022 Jazz W 104-102 Home 3/12/2022 Pacers - Home 3/14/2022 Timberwolves - Home 3/16/2022 Thunder - Home 3/18/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/20/2022 Warriors - Away 3/23/2022 Trail Blazers - Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule