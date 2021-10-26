San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) passes the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (1-2) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Lakers

    • Last year, the Spurs recorded only 4.1 more points per game (111.1) than the Lakers allowed (107.0).
    • When San Antonio totaled more than 107.0 points last season, it went 28-15.
    • Los Angeles went 32-14 last season when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Lakers put up an average of 109.7 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 112.8 the Spurs allowed to opponents.
    • Los Angeles went 25-5 last season when it scored more than 112.8 points.
    • San Antonio's record was 22-12 when it gave up fewer than 109.7 points last season.
    • The Spurs shot 46.2% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Lakers allowed to opponents.
    • In games San Antonio shot higher than 46.1% from the field, it went 22-13 overall.
    • The Lakers shot 47.2% from the field, equal to what the Spurs' opponents shot last season.
    • Last season, Los Angeles had a 25-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.2% from the field.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jakob Poeltl pulled down an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 8.6 points per game last season.
    • Bryn Forbes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Murray averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Poeltl compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Russell Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game last season.
    • Kendrick Nunn knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Westbrook averaged 1.4 steals per game, while DeAndre Jordan notched 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Magic

    W 123-97

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Nuggets

    L 102-96

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Bucks

    L 121-111

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/19/2021

    Warriors

    L 121-114

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Suns

    L 115-105

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 121-118

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

