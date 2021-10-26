San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (1-2) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 26, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Lakers
- Last year, the Spurs recorded only 4.1 more points per game (111.1) than the Lakers allowed (107.0).
- When San Antonio totaled more than 107.0 points last season, it went 28-15.
- Los Angeles went 32-14 last season when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Lakers put up an average of 109.7 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 112.8 the Spurs allowed to opponents.
- Los Angeles went 25-5 last season when it scored more than 112.8 points.
- San Antonio's record was 22-12 when it gave up fewer than 109.7 points last season.
- The Spurs shot 46.2% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Lakers allowed to opponents.
- In games San Antonio shot higher than 46.1% from the field, it went 22-13 overall.
- The Lakers shot 47.2% from the field, equal to what the Spurs' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Los Angeles had a 25-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.2% from the field.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.
- Jakob Poeltl pulled down an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 8.6 points per game last season.
- Bryn Forbes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Murray averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Poeltl compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game last season.
- Kendrick Nunn knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Westbrook averaged 1.4 steals per game, while DeAndre Jordan notched 1.1 blocks per contest.
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Magic
W 123-97
Home
10/22/2021
Nuggets
L 102-96
Away
10/23/2021
Bucks
L 121-111
Home
10/26/2021
Lakers
-
Home
10/28/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
10/30/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/1/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/3/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/5/2021
Magic
-
Away
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/19/2021
Warriors
L 121-114
Home
10/22/2021
Suns
L 115-105
Home
10/24/2021
Grizzlies
W 121-118
Home
10/26/2021
Spurs
-
Away
10/27/2021
Thunder
-
Away
10/29/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
10/31/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/2/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/4/2021
Thunder
-
Home
