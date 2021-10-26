San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) passes the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (1-2) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Lakers

Last year, the Spurs recorded only 4.1 more points per game (111.1) than the Lakers allowed (107.0).

When San Antonio totaled more than 107.0 points last season, it went 28-15.

Los Angeles went 32-14 last season when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.

The Lakers put up an average of 109.7 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 112.8 the Spurs allowed to opponents.

Los Angeles went 25-5 last season when it scored more than 112.8 points.

San Antonio's record was 22-12 when it gave up fewer than 109.7 points last season.

The Spurs shot 46.2% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Lakers allowed to opponents.

In games San Antonio shot higher than 46.1% from the field, it went 22-13 overall.

The Lakers shot 47.2% from the field, equal to what the Spurs' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Los Angeles had a 25-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.2% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.

Jakob Poeltl pulled down an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 8.6 points per game last season.

Bryn Forbes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.

Murray averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Poeltl compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

Russell Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game last season.

Kendrick Nunn knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.

Westbrook averaged 1.4 steals per game, while DeAndre Jordan notched 1.1 blocks per contest.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Magic W 123-97 Home 10/22/2021 Nuggets L 102-96 Away 10/23/2021 Bucks L 121-111 Home 10/26/2021 Lakers - Home 10/28/2021 Mavericks - Away 10/30/2021 Bucks - Away 11/1/2021 Pacers - Away 11/3/2021 Mavericks - Home 11/5/2021 Magic - Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule