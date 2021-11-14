San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Sterling Brown (0) blocks the shot by San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Sterling Brown (0) blocks the shot by San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (4-8) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

    Betting Information for Spurs vs. Lakers

    Lakers vs Spurs Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Lakers

    -2.5

    219.5 points

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Spurs

    • The Lakers put up 110.0 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 109.2 the Spurs allow.
    • Los Angeles is 6-2 when scoring more than 109.2 points.
    • When San Antonio gives up fewer than 110.0 points, it is 3-4.
    • The Spurs score only 2.4 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Lakers give up (112.3).
    • When it scores more than 112.3 points, San Antonio is 2-2.
    • Los Angeles has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.9 points.
    • The Lakers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 26th.
    • The Lakers average 10.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Spurs by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
    • The Spurs are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 16th.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.8 points and pulls down 11.0 rebounds per game.
    • Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.5 assists per game to go with his 19.4 PPG scoring average.
    • Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • Westbrook and Davis lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Davis in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.
    • Doug McDermott averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Drew Eubanks (1.1 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17153008
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Lakers

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers small forward Norman Powell (right) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Sterling Brown (0) blocks the shot by San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa at Northern Iowa in Women's College Basketball

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_15847635
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

    34 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in Women's College Volleyball

    34 minutes ago
    Minnesota Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch UCLA at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball

    34 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington at California in Women's College Volleyball

    34 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Ireland

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy