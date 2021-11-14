San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (4-8) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
Betting Information for Spurs vs. Lakers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lakers
-2.5
219.5 points
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Spurs
- The Lakers put up 110.0 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 109.2 the Spurs allow.
- Los Angeles is 6-2 when scoring more than 109.2 points.
- When San Antonio gives up fewer than 110.0 points, it is 3-4.
- The Spurs score only 2.4 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Lakers give up (112.3).
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, San Antonio is 2-2.
- Los Angeles has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Lakers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 26th.
- The Lakers average 10.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Spurs by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
- The Spurs are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 16th.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.8 points and pulls down 11.0 rebounds per game.
- Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.5 assists per game to go with his 19.4 PPG scoring average.
- Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- Westbrook and Davis lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Davis in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.
- Doug McDermott averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Drew Eubanks (1.1 per game).
