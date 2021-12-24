San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (16-16) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (12-18) at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Staples Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Staples Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Spurs vs. Lakers

    Lakers vs Spurs Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Lakers

    -1.5

    225.5 points

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Spurs

    • The 109.8 points per game the Lakers average are just .
    • Los Angeles is 13-5 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
    • San Antonio has a 9-6 record when allowing fewer than 109.8 points.
    • The Spurs put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (111.2).
    • When it scores more than 111.2 points, San Antonio is 9-5.
    • Los Angeles has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.8 points.
    • The Lakers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at ninth.
    • The Lakers average 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, 1.6 rebounds less than the Spurs.
    • The Spurs are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.3 points and pulls down 9.9 boards per game.
    • Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.2 assists per game to go with his 19.5 PPG scoring average.
    • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
    • Westbrook and Davis lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Davis in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • The Spurs' Dejounte Murray puts up enough points (18.1 per game) and assists (8.6 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 8.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.2 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
    • Doug McDermott is reliable from deep and leads the Spurs with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.6 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

