San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-16) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (12-18) at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Staples Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Lakers

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1.5 225.5 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Spurs

The 109.8 points per game the Lakers average are just .

Los Angeles is 13-5 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

San Antonio has a 9-6 record when allowing fewer than 109.8 points.

The Spurs put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (111.2).

When it scores more than 111.2 points, San Antonio is 9-5.

Los Angeles has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.8 points.

The Lakers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at ninth.

The Lakers average 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, 1.6 rebounds less than the Spurs.

The Spurs are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.3 points and pulls down 9.9 boards per game.

Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.2 assists per game to go with his 19.5 PPG scoring average.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

Westbrook and Davis lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Davis in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch