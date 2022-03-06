San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) blocks a shot by San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (24-39) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (27-35) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at AT&T Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Lakers

  • The 112.7 points per game the Spurs put up are just .
  • When San Antonio scores more than 112.7 points, it is 17-10.
  • When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 112.7 points, it is 16-15.
  • The Lakers average only 2.4 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Spurs allow their opponents to score (112.8).
  • Los Angeles has put together a 19-11 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.
  • San Antonio's record is 17-8 when it allows fewer than 110.4 points.
  • The Spurs make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
  • In games San Antonio shoots higher than 46.0% from the field, it is 18-13 overall.
  • The Lakers have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.
  • This season, Los Angeles has a 23-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.8% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 19.9 points per game along with 9.2 assists.
  • San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.0 boards per game in addition to his 13.2 PPG average.
  • Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • LeBron James puts up 28.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Lakers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Russell Westbrook notches more assists than any other Los Angeles teammate with 7.1 per game. He also averages 17.8 points and pulls down 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • James makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
  • Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Wizards

W 157-153

Away

2/26/2022

Heat

L 133-129

Away

2/28/2022

Grizzlies

L 118-105

Away

3/3/2022

Kings

L 115-112

Home

3/5/2022

Hornets

L 123-117

Away

3/7/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/9/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/11/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/12/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/14/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/16/2022

Thunder

-

Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Clippers

L 105-102

Home

2/27/2022

Pelicans

L 123-95

Home

3/1/2022

Mavericks

L 109-104

Home

3/3/2022

Clippers

L 132-111

Away

3/5/2022

Warriors

W 124-116

Home

3/7/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/9/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/11/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/13/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/14/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/16/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
