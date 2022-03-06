San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (24-39) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (27-35) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at AT&T Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Lakers
- The 112.7 points per game the Spurs put up are just .
- When San Antonio scores more than 112.7 points, it is 17-10.
- When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 112.7 points, it is 16-15.
- The Lakers average only 2.4 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Spurs allow their opponents to score (112.8).
- Los Angeles has put together a 19-11 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.
- San Antonio's record is 17-8 when it allows fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Spurs make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
- In games San Antonio shoots higher than 46.0% from the field, it is 18-13 overall.
- The Lakers have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.
- This season, Los Angeles has a 23-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.8% from the field.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 19.9 points per game along with 9.2 assists.
- San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.0 boards per game in addition to his 13.2 PPG average.
- Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- LeBron James puts up 28.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Lakers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Russell Westbrook notches more assists than any other Los Angeles teammate with 7.1 per game. He also averages 17.8 points and pulls down 7.5 rebounds per game.
- James makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game.
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Wizards
W 157-153
Away
2/26/2022
Heat
L 133-129
Away
2/28/2022
Grizzlies
L 118-105
Away
3/3/2022
Kings
L 115-112
Home
3/5/2022
Hornets
L 123-117
Away
3/7/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/9/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/11/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/12/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/14/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/16/2022
Thunder
-
Home
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Clippers
L 105-102
Home
2/27/2022
Pelicans
L 123-95
Home
3/1/2022
Mavericks
L 109-104
Home
3/3/2022
Clippers
L 132-111
Away
3/5/2022
Warriors
W 124-116
Home
3/7/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/9/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/11/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/13/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/14/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/16/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away