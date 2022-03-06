San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) blocks a shot by San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (24-39) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (27-35) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at AT&T Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Lakers

When San Antonio scores more than 112.7 points, it is 17-10.

When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 112.7 points, it is 16-15.

The Lakers average only 2.4 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Spurs allow their opponents to score (112.8).

Los Angeles has put together a 19-11 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

San Antonio's record is 17-8 when it allows fewer than 110.4 points.

The Spurs make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

In games San Antonio shoots higher than 46.0% from the field, it is 18-13 overall.

The Lakers have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.

This season, Los Angeles has a 23-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.8% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 19.9 points per game along with 9.2 assists.

San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.0 boards per game in addition to his 13.2 PPG average.

Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

LeBron James puts up 28.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Lakers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Russell Westbrook notches more assists than any other Los Angeles teammate with 7.1 per game. He also averages 17.8 points and pulls down 7.5 rebounds per game.

James makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.

Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/25/2022 Wizards W 157-153 Away 2/26/2022 Heat L 133-129 Away 2/28/2022 Grizzlies L 118-105 Away 3/3/2022 Kings L 115-112 Home 3/5/2022 Hornets L 123-117 Away 3/7/2022 Lakers - Home 3/9/2022 Raptors - Home 3/11/2022 Jazz - Home 3/12/2022 Pacers - Home 3/14/2022 Timberwolves - Home 3/16/2022 Thunder - Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule