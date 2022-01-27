San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) elbows Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in te nose during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-17) visit the San Antonio Spurs (18-30) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at AT&T Center, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Grizzlies

  • The Grizzlies record 111.6 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 110.9 the Spurs allow.
  • When Memphis puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 23-3.
  • San Antonio has a 16-8 record when allowing fewer than 111.6 points.
  • The Spurs put up an average of 110.9 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 108.4 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • San Antonio has put together a 13-14 record in games it scores more than 108.4 points.
  • Memphis' record is 25-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.9 points.
  • The Grizzlies are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Spurs allow to opponents.
  • In games Memphis shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 22-1 overall.
  • The Spurs' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • This season, San Antonio has a 13-10 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 25.3 points and distributing 6.9 assists.
  • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.7 PPG average.
  • Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray scores 19.3 points and tacks on 9.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.1 rebounds, 12.9 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devin Vassell is reliable from three-point range and leads the Spurs with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

Mavericks

L 112-85

Home

1/17/2022

Bulls

W 119-106

Home

1/19/2022

Bucks

L 126-114

Away

1/21/2022

Nuggets

W 122-118

Away

1/23/2022

Mavericks

L 104-91

Away

1/26/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/28/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/29/2022

Wizards

-

Home

1/31/2022

76ers

-

Away

2/2/2022

Knicks

-

Away

2/5/2022

Magic

-

Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/17/2022

Suns

L 121-107

Home

1/19/2022

Thunder

W 118-96

Home

1/21/2022

Nets

L 117-102

Home

1/23/2022

76ers

L 115-109

Home

1/25/2022

Rockets

W 134-104

Away

1/26/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

1/28/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/30/2022

Suns

-

Away

2/1/2022

Warriors

-

Home

2/3/2022

Heat

-

Home

2/4/2022

Rockets

-

Home

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

