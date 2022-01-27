San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Jan 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) elbows Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in te nose during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-17) visit the San Antonio Spurs (18-30) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at AT&T Center, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies record 111.6 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 110.9 the Spurs allow.

When Memphis puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 23-3.

San Antonio has a 16-8 record when allowing fewer than 111.6 points.

The Spurs put up an average of 110.9 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 108.4 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 13-14 record in games it scores more than 108.4 points.

Memphis' record is 25-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Spurs allow to opponents.

In games Memphis shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 22-1 overall.

The Spurs' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

This season, San Antonio has a 13-10 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 25.3 points and distributing 6.9 assists.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.7 PPG average.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray scores 19.3 points and tacks on 9.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.1 rebounds, 12.9 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Devin Vassell is reliable from three-point range and leads the Spurs with 1.8 made threes per game.

Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/14/2022 Mavericks L 112-85 Home 1/17/2022 Bulls W 119-106 Home 1/19/2022 Bucks L 126-114 Away 1/21/2022 Nuggets W 122-118 Away 1/23/2022 Mavericks L 104-91 Away 1/26/2022 Spurs - Away 1/28/2022 Jazz - Home 1/29/2022 Wizards - Home 1/31/2022 76ers - Away 2/2/2022 Knicks - Away 2/5/2022 Magic - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule