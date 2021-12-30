San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (22-14) aim to continue a three-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-19) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 31, 2021 at FedExForum. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

The 110.9 points per game the Grizzlies put up are only 1.1 more points than the Spurs give up (109.8).

Memphis has a 14-2 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

San Antonio is 11-7 when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Spurs put up an average of 111.5 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 108.3 the Grizzlies allow.

When it scores more than 108.3 points, San Antonio is 11-9.

Memphis is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 111.5 points.

The Spurs are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Grizzlies average 13 offensive boards per game, more than the Spurs by 2.2 rebounds per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 17.3 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, grabbing 9.0 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, averaging 4.1 assists in each contest.

Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch