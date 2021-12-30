San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (22-14) aim to continue a three-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-19) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 31, 2021 at FedExForum. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

    • The 110.9 points per game the Grizzlies put up are only 1.1 more points than the Spurs give up (109.8).
    • Memphis has a 14-2 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.
    • San Antonio is 11-7 when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Spurs put up an average of 111.5 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 108.3 the Grizzlies allow.
    • When it scores more than 108.3 points, San Antonio is 11-9.
    • Memphis is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Spurs are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
    • The Grizzlies average 13 offensive boards per game, more than the Spurs by 2.2 rebounds per contest.
    • The Spurs are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 17.3 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
    • Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, grabbing 9.0 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, averaging 4.1 assists in each contest.
    • Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • The Spurs' Dejounte Murray averages enough points (17.8 per game) and assists (8.8 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 8.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.0 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.
    • Doug McDermott hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.4 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

